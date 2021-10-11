How to turn eye shadow into acrylic powder
These acrylic powders are made by Danny of dannyblessedit. He begins by breaking apart the eye shadows. He puts the depotted eye shadow in an electric grinder with a few scoops of clear acrylic. He typically uses about five scoops of acrylic to make one color. He grinds the pigment until it reaches a thick, powder-like consistency. Once the grinding is finished, the powder should be ready to be used on nails! For more, visit: https://www.instagram.com/dannyblessedit/ https://www.tiktok.com/@dannyblessedit?is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891328703097406982