Your turn: FFA will always hold a special place in my heart. Here's why

Many of us can look back on particular moments in life and think, “Wow, that not only changed me as a person, but also changed my outlook on the future.”

I just retired from a leadership position that did just that: It changed my life.

From 2022 to 2023, I served the National FFA Organization as the National FFA Eastern Region Vice President. This past year, I traveled to over 30 states, covering nearly 100,000 miles, to speak with students, legislators, and stakeholders to advocate for agriculture and agricultural education.

I had the opportunity to share how agricultural education and FFA are impacting students every day. The culmination of this role happened just last month during the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo, which had a record-breaking attendance of over 73,000. It’s been a journey to say the least.

If I had to sum up my experience in FFA into three words, they’d be emotional, inspirational and purposeful.

The National FFA Officer team is made up of six student members who represent the FFA organization and dedicate one year of service. It’s a year filled with personal growth, many challenges, and endless opportunities to serve and learn from other students and their communities. While I wasn’t able to spend a lot of time with my team, we were given many opportunities to learn from each other as well.

Time and time again, I found I was being inspired by people I’d never met before. Over the course of the year, I learned the value of showing up and being a leader, which oftentimes meant listening before speaking.

Being from the Midwest and traveling all over the nation, I was reminded that everyone has their own story, perspectives, and goals. However, what makes FFA members so special is their hearts for service and willingness to learn and grow together.

I’m very fortunate to have many mentors in my life, one of those being my grandpa.

Watching him coach basketball taught me a lot about the leader I wanted to be, even though I didn’t get the “athletic gene” like some of my family has. My grandpa was the first one to inspire me to show every part of who I am, even if everyone didn’t agree with me.

His treatment of not only his players through the years but also everyone around him with kindness and respect showed me how to be a servant leader. He’s selfless but also doesn’t let others push him around.

Additionally, I had two FFA advisors who served as incredible mentors to me. Wyatt McGrew and Kaity Spangler showed me that leadership isn’t in the title; instead, it’s how you treat others.

Although this past year took me thousands of miles away from Macomb FFA, the lessons I learned from my chapter back home paved the way for the kind of leader I tried to be. My advisors always had a way of reminding me of where my roots are, keeping me humble, and never letting me get a big head.

FFA was not something I always had on my radar. I grew up in a rural community with a family that farmed, but agriculture was not something I was focused on.

But freshman year, the opportunity presented itself to join an agricultural education class with my friends as it fit in our schedules, and the rest was history. I was sold when I found myself surrounded by people who cared about helping each other and supporting agriculture. Whether you’re from a farming community or not, the agriculture

industry affects everyone on the planet, which is something I was reminded over and over again this past year. FFA members this past year have inspired me with their willingness to grow themselves, impact the agricultural industry, and leave a positive impact on their communities.

What’s next? I’ll return to Southern Illinois University as a sophomore studying agriculture communications and agriculture business and economics.

FFA will always hold a special place in my heart, and the members I met this year have taught me more than I can express: lessons and memories that I will carry with me forever.

Gracie Murphy

Gracie Murphy, from Macomb, Illinois, is the former National FFA Eastern Region Vice President. She’s currently a sophomore at Southern Illinois University.

