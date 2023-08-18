He was about to make a turn at a Florida intersection. Then came a rock, police say

A driver was arrested Monday afternoon after a frightening road rage incident in Florida, according to a Facebook post from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A charging affidavit says that hours earlier deputies went to a hospital in Palm Coast, about 60 miles east of Gainesville, to speak with a patient being treated for minor head injuries.

The victim said that he was driving along Old Kings Road in nearby Bunnell around 8 a.m. when he tried to make a left turn to go east on State Road 100.

Then suddenly a man in a Ford F-150 sped up behind him on the right and threw a rock inside the open passenger window, according to the police report.

The rock, later retrieved from inside the vehicle and pictured on the sheriff’s post, hit the windshield, and bounced off the dashboard before hitting the driver in the forehead. The victim — who had a noticeable “red mark,” the complaint noted — was able to get the truck’s tags.

Deputies, dispatchers, and the Flagler sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center tracked down the suspect in Flagler Beach, according to the Facebook post.

Peter Cicacci-Blackwell, 32, was arrested and charged with throwing a missile into a vehicle, criminal mischief and simple battery. He was released from the Flagler County jail the following day after posting $16,500 bond.

“Even though it may seem relatively minor, the rock could have caused significant injury,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Drivers need to remember to control their anger and don’t escalate incidents. Call us instead and let our deputies investigate the situation.”