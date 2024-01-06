Your turn: Game-changing events are on horizon for local economy

It’s the dawn of a new year, and game-changing events are on the horizon for the local economy.

You read the headlines as 2023 drew to a close:

“Belvidere Assembly Plant reopens”

"Thousands of jobs saved and created”

“Nearly $5 billion invested in Belvidere-Rockford region”

A team effort by state and local leaders — combined with the courage and solidarity of the plant’s working men and women — paid off with Stellantis’ decision to reopen and expand Belvidere operations. The good news includes production of new mid-size trucks, a new battery manufacturing facility and new parts distribution “mega hub.”

We’re proud to have sponsored and passed the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV) in Illinois Act, which provided state financial incentives that laid the groundwork to secure the plant’s future in a historic contract agreement between the automaker and UAW.

The deal will result in thousands of good jobs that benefit families across Boone and Winnebago counties. Local businesses that supply the plant and support its workers will also experience a major boost.

State and local leaders worked together for two years on a package of tax and cash incentives to revive the auto plant. In addition to the state’s REV Act, local governments made commitments to abate property taxes.

Another critical component in sealing the deal involved the state working with the Northern Illinois Land Bank to secure an option to buy property near the assembly plant to gain needed space to expand operations. State lawmakers also passed legislation that created a $400 million “closing” fund so Illinois could compete with other states and further convince Stellantis to invest in Belvidere.

Finally, the UAW made reopening the Belvidere plant a major point of negotiations during its “stand-up” strike.

What resulted from these efforts is the best outcome any of us could have imagined, especially when the facility’s future was in doubt after being idled earlier this year.

The reopening comes after this summer’s announcement that Metra will begin passenger rail service between Rockford, Belvidere and Chicago. Passenger rail -- another priority of ours -- will make our region an even more attractive place to live and work while also providing the skilled labor needed for the plant’s major expansion.

One more point deserves mention. Belvidere’s success story pushes back on political rhetoric that Illinois isn’t good at keeping or attracting business. Our legislation to incentivize electric vehicle and parts production in Illinois will attract even more manufacturers and jobs in the years to come.

So enough of the negativity already. We’re on the right road for 2024 and beyond.

State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Loves Park

State Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford

