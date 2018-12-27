Turn Your Home Into a 'Doom' Level With a Roomba

From Popular Mechanics

If there’s a device with a screen and a processor on it, you can be sure that someone has figured out a way to run Doom. But what about bringing Doom into your everyday life. A new invention from Rich Whitehouse does exactly that: It uses data from your Roomba to turn your own home into a custom Doom level that you can play.

Roombas spend most of their lives roaming around your house or apartment, cleaning your carpets and floors, but a newer versions actually generate a map of your home. This improves efficiency and avoid hazards, but plenty of users have concerns about the privacy implications.

Now thanks to Whitehouse’s software, you can use your data yourself to generate custom Doom maps. Using Whitehouse’s Noesis software, which lets users convert among all kinds of digital model, texture, and animation formats, along with the DOOMBA plugin for interfacing with the Roomba’s custom software, it’s possible to convert a Roomba map into a level of Doom.

Of course, a typical person’s apartment probably wouldn’t make for a very interesting Doom level, so DOOMBA makes everything more interesting by filling in various textures and enemies to fight. You can also customize everything to your liking using Noesis’s more standard tools.

Source: Hackaday

