Turn Your Home Into an Oasis With These 5 Affordable Plants

One of the most important qualities of a home is one you can’t actually see: the air quality. No matter how many other features your house may have, if the air inside doesn’t agree with you, it’s going to make living there miserable. And, unfortunately, the sort of tightly sealed home that will save you a bundle on energy costs is also the sort of place where the air quality can suffer.

You could get an air purifier to tackle the problem, but those can cost upwards of $1,000 and might not be a good fit for your décor. Fortunately, one of the best solutions is also one of the healthiest, most natural and cheapest, and can be an excellent addition to any interior.

And that would be a simple house plant.

Fortunately, members of the Smart Money Squad Ron and Lisa Beres, better known as the Healthy Home Dream Team, have looked at the options and nailed down five affordable types of houseplants that look great and can help keep your air clean.

The Peace Lily and the Rubber Plant

These are great options for the bathroom, as they can actually absorb mold and mildew from the air. Plants of all sorts can help with chronic conditions like allergies, asthma and other respiratory issues. They might even absorb chemicals from the air that have been linked to cancer.

The Snake Plant and the Golden Pothos

These are ideal picks for the bedroom. Any green plant creates oxygen, and keeping one in your bedroom will help keep the air fresh at night. An indoor houseplant can cover up to 100 square feet around it, purifying the air day and night.

The Areca Palm