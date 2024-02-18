YOUR TURN: Honoring the life and legacy of Annie Louise Potts Robinson

Mrs. Annie Louise Potts Robinson, a dedicated and phenomenal educator, peacefully took flight from her earthly life bound for her eternal home at the age of I03 on Jan. 1, 2024, at the Gastonia Health and Rehab Center in Gastonia. She was born Aug. 21, 1920, in Winston-Salem, to James L. Potts, Sr. and Annie Mae Carter Potts. For 12 years, she was an only child until her brother, James L. Potts Jr., was born.

A celebration of life service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at St. Stephens AME. Zion Church in Gastonia officiated by Rev. Dr. Carolyn Dewberry.

As Mrs. Robinson first-grade student, I am humbled and honored to reflect on the life and legacy of a woman who was a self-motivating intellectual who embodied unwavering faith, never accepted defeat of her dreams and legacy.

As an education titan, Mrs. Robinson completed high school at the age of 14 in the public school system in her hometown of Winston-Salem. She earned and received her B.S Degree in Education from Winston­ Salem Teachers College (now Winston-Salem State University). After teaching 2 years in Bladenboro, N.C., she received her M.A Degree in Education from Penn State University in Pennsylvania.

In 1942, Mrs. Robinson came to Gastonia for an interview with Thebaud Jeffers, the principal of Highland High and Highland Elementary Schools. She was hired to teach at Highland Elementary where she remained for 25 years. During this time, she met and married her co-worker, Jefferson “Trof” Robinson, who taught English and he was an assistant principal. He passed on to eternal life in 1994 after 47 years of marriage. Mrs. Robinson also taught at Grier Elementary (now Grier Middle School) and Sherwood Elementary expanding her teaching career to 39 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed cruises and traveling with her husband and friends throughout 43 states in the United States.

As a spiritual woman, Mrs. Robinson was blessed and her life has spanned 10 decades plus 3 years and serves as an inspiration as to what God can do in our lives when we accept His will and not our own way. She was a dedicated life-long member of Saint Stephens A.M.E. Zion Church where she served on various boards, the education department and choirs.

As for community service, she served as a member and officer of the Gaston County Organization for Community Concerns, and she was a 60-year plus member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and served as president of the local chapter from 1981-1983, chaired numerous committees, and she was a delegate to regional and national conventions. She was instrumental in establishing the Delta House, a beacon in the community that presented cultural activities for youth. She often shared her artwork and beautiful handwritten letters and notes uplifting the spirit of so many families and friends. She was always grateful and thankful to her goddaughter, Joyce Fisher, for being her leaning post overseeing her healthcare and affairs.

Mrs. Robinson embraced life, empowered her students and her legacy will continue improving the quality of life for humanity. Throughout her life she imparted nuggets of wisdom and her labor of love for her students and friends has not been in vain. She was and still is a guiding light that shines bright like a diamond, and her desire to give back, motivate, uplift, inspire and to aspire a positive change in our schools and communities will forever be noted.

Vicky Clinton is a local evangelist.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: YOUR TURN: Honoring the life and legacy of Annie Louise Potts Robinson