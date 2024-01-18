Your turn: Housing policies based on race impacted minorities to build generational wealth

This topic is very dear to my heart because it captures the real-life experience of my family’s journey toward prosperity.

My family left the toils of sharecropping in rural Alabama in search of a better life. We not only escaped the certainty of becoming generational sharecroppers but most importantly, we escaped the ever-present threat of violence and danger to life and limb perpetrated by segregationists.

Our long midnight of legal sanctioned servitude was over and therefore with bright eyed anticipation, we began our journey with a renewed sense of hope toward a better future.

Let’s investigate further the process of building generational wealth.

During my preparation for this article, I found a great definition by Ramsey Solutions, Oct. 27, 2023, titled, “What Is Generational Wealth? Generational wealth includes all the assets—things like investments, real estate, cash, and anything else that has financial value—that are passed down from one generation of a family to the next."

Here are a few additional facts that support my story

First, I found it extremely difficult to gain positive traction toward building generational wealth. There are possible reasons why it was such a struggle for me and for others like me. Let’s start by examining my work life.

I was truly blessed to earn several degrees but for the most part, I was paid less in salary than my white co-workers who performed the same job as I did. In addition, I was also consistently overlooked and not afforded the best training opportunities given to my white co-workers without them having to ask for them.

When you add these financial losses up, they represent obstacles which reduced my ability to build wealth for my family. Looking back now, I view those financial inequities like this.

Think about football for a moment. It’s like a kicker trying to make a field goal and having someone move the goal posts just when it looked like the ball was heading straight through the uprights.

The struggle to build wealth has been enlightening, but also disheartening. I know now that it was the shifting financial goal posts that held me back. Nevertheless, it has taken my entire work life, a late retirement, and years of sweat equity to overcome the effects of those economic setbacks.

Surprisingly today, we have finally arrived at a positive outcome which placed my property on the market, obtained a solid offer, and arrived at the final closing.

What was it that helped me to succeed?

First, I enlisted a professional appraiser who shared with me great ideas for improvement which would help me pass the inspections.

Second, I acquired a licensed real estate agent along with an experienced attorney. These are a couple of the actions that I undertook which if not taken would have limited my opportunity to build wealth.

An article last year by CNBC's Liz Knueven, "The barriers Black families face in building generational wealth", looks at three barriers preventing Black and Brown families from building generational wealth.

Lack of access to homeownership and lower home values Black Americans are more likely to be underbanked which points to payday loans Black Americans face lower median credit scores which factor into loan approvals and loan rates

This article is not an exhaustive study of the ongoing financial roadblocks that Black and Brown communities traverse each day, but I do want to give you information that will make you think and ponder why these communities are so far behind their white counterparts.

In my opinion, our local, state, and federal governmental bodies have the resources to solve the worsening problems facing minority-Black and minority-Brown struggling communities.

The question before our city, our state, and our nation is, do we have the collective will, compassion, courage, and commitment to demand that all economic policy enacted into law, genuinely benefit, strengthen, and empower households in every community?

Andrew Jowers is a minister in Galesburg.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Housing policies limits minorities generational wealth