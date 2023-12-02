Your turn: Jobs and an electrified future are coming to northern Illinois

Over $7 billion in battery and electric vehicle manufacturing is coming to Illinois, creating more than 5,000 local jobs.

Stellantis’ announcement to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant is just one of the many exciting developments in domestic manufacturing happening across the country thanks to federal incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Bolstered by the IRA, Illinois’ strong manufacturing policies, Governor Pritzker, and the United Auto Workers (UAW) are converging to revitalize state manufacturing hubs that once thrived in the Rock River Valley, like the recently shuttered Belvidere Assembly Plant.

Stellantis’ reinvestment in the Belvidere Assembly Plant and the creation of a new battery facility will also help Illinois and the U.S. achieve climate policy goals and support a transition to clean, electrified transportation supported with a domestic supply of vehicles and batteries.

Seizing this opportunity, Stellantis wisely made the move to reboot its U.S. operations. Their investment in Belvidere will be nearly $5 billion as they reconfigure the plant to assemble a mid-size truck, build a new battery plant, and create a “megahub” parts distribution center.

Total employment is expected to reach 2,500 jobs, including the rehire of previously laid off employees that were forced to relocate across the country.

Opened in 1965, the Belvidere Assembly Plant employed over 5,000 as recently as 2019, making it the largest employer and an economic staple in the Boone and Winnebago County communities.

However, the past five years have proven to be difficult: waves of layoffs beginning in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a merger between PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis in 2021.

When Stellantis announced in 2022 that the plant would be closing, the company pointed to the “increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market” as a primary reason for the plant’s closure. The ultimate closure resulted in 1,300 workers losing their jobs – an economic blow to the state and local communities.

Fortunately, the passage of the IRA in August 2022 changed the game; the law’s historic $369 billion in clean energy tax credits and incentives, included a $7,500 electric vehicle (EV) tax credit for consumers and generous incentives for domestic manufacturing for batteries and EVs.

Specifically, vehicle tax credit eligibility is tied to new requirements for EVs to be assembled in the U.S., as well as the use of domestic critical materials in EV batteries. According to modeling done at Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan energy and environmental policy firm, EV sales shares are estimated to range from 48 percent to 61 percent in the light-duty sector by 2030 thanks to the IRA.

So far, the incentives to build in America and revitalize the manufacturing industry has been an overwhelming success. Since the IRA passed in August 2022, the U.S. has seen $80 billion invested into battery and electric vehicle manufacturing.

In addition to the Stellantis announcement, Illinois will also soon be home to a $2 billion electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Kankakee County. These two projects will bring in nearly $7 billion in total investment dollarsand create over 5,000 jobs.

In addition to federal policy, local leaders have positioned the state to bring jobs and an electrified future to Illinois. Governor Pritzker has spent significant time working with both the White House, Stellantis and the UAW to facilitate a deal and bring jobs back to Belvidere.

At the start of 2023, state lawmakers passed a $400M “deal-closing” fund that would provide loans to attract large manufacturers to the state. Back in December 2022, when Stellantis announced they would idle the plant, Pritzker said that Belvidere was best positioned for an EV future.

In November 2021, Pritzker signed into law the Reimaging Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act, an EV and battery manufacturing tax credit bill brought forward by Rockford and Belvidere’s State Senator Steve Stadelman.

Recent agreements among UAW and Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis resulted in a 25 percent wage increase and improved retirement packages with the latter.

States like Illinois are already benefiting from the IRA, and more is on the way. The revitalization of the U.S auto industry and the shift to EVs is good for the economy, good for workers and good for the climate.

Policy decisions like the IRA and other state-level climate and job policies don’t happen in a vacuum, but with strategic coordination and planning to make an impactful difference on people’s lives. Major investments decisions do not happen overnight and neither do the results of major legislation and policy decisions. Policymakers and labor groups have been laying the groundwork over the past few years to bring manufacturing jobs back to Illinois.

Jack Conness is a policy analyst at Energy Innovation. He's originally from Rockford and currently resides in Seattle, Washington.

