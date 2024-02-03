Turn lanes to close on Third Street at Smith Road for signal work

Traffic signal improvements on Third Street will close turn lanes for two weeks at Smith Road.

Drivers on Bloomington’s east side will see lane restrictions beginning as early as Monday and lasting for about two weeks, as contractors begin work on a months-long project to improve sidewalks and add turn lanes.

Here’s what we know.

What roads are being restricted on Bloomington’s east side?

Milestone Contractors will close the right turn lane from westbound Third Street (Ind. 46) to Smith Road beginning as early as Monday. The turn lane will be restricted daily for about a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following Monday, Feb. 12, the contractor is expected to restrict drivers heading east on Third Street.

The timing of the closures is weather dependent, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Why are lanes on Third Street (Ind. 46) at Smith Road being closed?

Milestone Contractors will close the lanes for traffic signal improvements.

Is the work part of a larger project?

Yes, the work is part of a project that will add turn lanes, replace a traffic signal and improve sidewalks — though the work will mean about three months of detours.

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety.

Which roads will be closed during construction?

Third Street will remain open during construction, but Smith Road will have 45-day closures alternating between north and south approaches.

While the approaches are closed, drivers will be able to turn neither from Third Street onto Smith Road nor from Smith Road onto Third Street.

The South Smith Road and East Third Street intersection is scheduled to get some major upgrades next year.

How will Smith Road change at the Third Street intersection?

The south leg of Smith Road has a 13-foot travel lane in each direction and a sidewalk on the west side, while the north leg has a 10-foot travel lane and a 4-foot bike lane in each direction.

The construction project will widen Smith Road by about 5 feet on each side to provide exclusive left-turn lanes on both approaches.

What bicycle and pedestrian improvements will be made to Smith Road?

The construction project will add striped 5-foot bike lanes in each direction, and crews will construct sidewalks along Smith Road and a sidewalk extension on the intersection’s southeast corner to connect it to the existing sidewalk east of the intersection.

When will the project at Smith Road and Third Street be completed?

INDOT said the intersection is expected to be operational in August, though the work won’t be fully completed until November.

The work is projected to cost just under $2.5 million.

