Your turn: Legislators must act to address migrant crisis

For the last 18 months, Gov. JB Pritzker has issued consecutive 30-day disaster proclamations for the State of Illinois as it relates to the migrant crisis and the hordes of non-citizens making their way to Illinois from the U.S. southern border.

These orders grant him massive power to bypass the Legislature, a co-equal branch of government, and move and spend budget dollars how he sees fit.

Indeed, Governor Pritzker and I do not agree on much, but we agree that the flood of migrants into Illinois is a crisis.

When these people arrive, they need shelter, food, and often healthcare. Children must be enrolled in schools, and because they are primarily non-English-speaking, they require additional resources to help them learn. These things cost money and resources that most communities cannot spare.

Every tax dollar that is diverted to fund the needs of migrants is a dollar that is siphoned away from Illinois citizens who are hungry, Illinois veterans who need help, Illinois citizens living with disabilities, and lower-income Illinois citizens who rely on their state government for essential services, like food on their table and a warm house in the winter.

Governor Pritzker and the Mayor of Chicago are pointing fingers at border state governors and begging President Biden for financial assistance when they should be taking some responsibility for a crisis that is mainly of their own making.

Illinois has rolled out the welcome mat to migrants and illegal immigrants. When you loudly proclaim that Illinois welcomes migrants and illegal immigrants regardless of their status, you shouldn’t be too surprised when they show up.

Illinois became a de-facto Sanctuary State when majority party Democrats passed Senate Bill 31 in the 100th General Assembly (2017-2018). This law, named the “Trust Act,” prohibits Illinois law enforcement personnel from coordinating with federal immigration officials to enforce immigration laws.

Then, in the 101st General Assembly (2019-2020), Democrats enacted laws that provide free health insurance, first for senior illegal immigrants, then for illegal immigrants aged 55-64, and ultimately for all illegal immigrants aged 52+. During this time, they also extended college tuition grants to illegal immigrants and tweaked court system procedures so that an individual’s immigration status could not be used against them.

In the 102nd General Assembly (2021-2022), Medicaid coverage for illegal immigrants was expanded, and they became eligible for certain tax credits and state utility assistance programs. Both migrants and illegal immigrants were also provided with access to public defenders for immigration cases. In the current 103rd General Assembly, Democrats created a process for them to obtain driver’s licenses and housing assistance and provided a pathway for some migrants to become sworn police officers.

Is it any wonder that Illinois is a premier destination state for the undocumented?

I recently sent a survey to residents of the 45th District. It was sent with no regard to political affiliation. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all received it. On the issue of support or non-support of free healthcare for illegal immigrants, as of January 1, 2024, a resounding 81.5% of all respondents said they were opposed to the State of Illinois providing free healthcare to those in this country illegally.

It is time to unwind the policies that have made this state a destination for the undocumented, beginning with a full repeal of the Trust Act. Illegal immigration is just that — illegal. Law enforcement should be able to work with federal officials to enforce our immigration laws.

Secondly, I recommend the elimination of free healthcare for migrants and illegal immigrants. Over 80% of the survey respondents in my district want this, so it is legislation I will be proud to carry.

And lastly, we need to roll back the host of other policies mentioned above that have made Illinois a de-facto Sanctuary State and a destination for migrants and illegal immigrants.

In my opinion, this is the most important issue facing lawmakers during the 2024 session, and I am willing to work with any legislator who wants to unwind bad policies and place our state back on a better path.

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, represents Illinois' 45th Senate District, an area that encompasses much of northwest Illinois from the Mississippi River to Genoa, including Freeport, parts of Rockford, Machesney Park, Rockton, Roscoe and South Beloit.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Legislators must act to address migrant crisis