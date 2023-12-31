My Turn: A look at the community's achievements in 2023

Before we jump into “HAPPY NEW YEAR,” here’s a look back at 2023.

In January 2023, the very first article was a New Year’s resolution to abandon single use plastics, as plastic waste continues to contaminate the entire Earth; microplastics are in our soils, our foods, our water, our bodies. The suggestions were to discontinue all unnecessary plastics: grocery bags, straws, cups and certainly carry-out containers made with Styrofoam. Many food vendors now provide heavy weigh reusable plastic container or paperboard with aluminum lids. The needle is moving. And just this past November, all Gaston County convenience sites have containers for your plastic films, bags, bubble wrap, plastic mailers and of course, grocery bags. As of this writing, we have collected over 500 pounds, thanks to those friends who are contributing to this valuable initiative. And we are not even two months into this program.

February is Black History Month, so an article was published highlighting three Black environmental scientists; this sparked a contact from Stella Antley, who was trying to get some attention for the contributions of her great-great grandmother, Charlotte McClee. Stella had reached out to Ms. Dorothy Guthrie, the founder and curator of the African American Museum in the Loray Mill. She had been in touch with both Gastonia City Council members, Donyel Barber and Charles Odem; the Gaston Gazette provided valuable historical information as she had been interviewed by Bill Williams, and Keep Gastonia Beautiful, under the leadership of Juliann Lehman, had plans to rename the Highland Garden in her honor, the Aunt Charlotte McClee Community Garden. All of the pieces fell into place and to celebrate Juneteenth, 2023, three events occurred to honor Aunt Charlotte McClee, Gastonia’s first midwife. I wonder how many folks in this county can trace their heritage to her gentle hands?

The spring brought articles about the value of our local farmers markets, from Belmont, Mount Holly and of course, the Gastonia Farmers Market, with locally grown vegetables, fruits, meats, breads and crafts. And the amazing expansive park system that Gaston County offers from walking tracks to ball fields to fishing holes to pickleball courts. Events and festivals that are hosted by our wonderful Gaston County Park staff were available for so many interests… dogs, horses, cotton gins and old timey Christmas. Between food options and recreational options, this county provides our residents with opportunities for healthy lifestyles. Just jump in wherever you want.

Speaking of jumping in, maybe the biggest news came in August. The sweet town of Dallas, working with Gaston Aquatics, had their ground breaking for the future Gaston Regional Aquatic Center, to be located next to Carr Elementary School, behind the Ingles grocery store, perfectly located in the center of our county, accessible to so many folks. From a training center for our local emergency service personnel to learn to swim programs for adults and children to swim team practice and meet space to rehab spaces for folks needing water rehab, the Gaston Regional Aquatic Center will be a crowning jewel in this community.

For those of you who witnessed the groundbreaking, it was the most pleasant (for real) August day. The humidity was low, the temperature was mild and the trees provided comfortable shade. One of the most perfect days on the calendar. Please continue to follow their progress or make a year-end donation at gastonaquatics@gmail.com.

And finally, coming out of the annual Carolinas Recycling Association’s conference was valuable information about the value and importance of our continued recycling efforts. We are making a difference. We are impacting our environment and need to continue to push for more efforts from our citizens. Gaston County has recycling available 7 days a week, surely you can find time in 2024 to do your part. Wishing you all a prosperous and healthy 2024.

Nan Kirlin is the recycling coordinator for Gaston County.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: My Turn: A look at the community's achievements in 2023