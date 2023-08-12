Your turn: Lowe's employee deserved a medal, not a firing

The lady could not have been more pleasant. I saw her interview on Sunday, Jul 23, 2023.

Just the day before, on Saturday, July 22, as many of us in the Pecatonica area were enjoying our yearly car show, “Cars On Main,” Donna Hansbrough, age 68, a 13-year employee of Lowe's, a nation-wide chain of hardware goods, was attempting to stop thieves leaving her store with over $2,000 worth of merchandise.

She got busted in the eye and knocked to the ground.

That was humiliating enough. As fellow employees helped her to her feet, (the thieves are long gone) along comes the store manager and fires her for violating Lowes policy.

I could not be more indignant. Move over Bud Light, Lowe's is about to take over for stupidity.

Oh, I’ve heard all the arguments. “We need to prevent lawsuits.” “We don’t want anyone hurt.” Blah, Blah, Blah. I forgot my favorite, “Insurance will cover it.” How crazy can we get?

During her interview, black eye and all, Donna told us how she loved her job and all the people.

As an employer of 16 hard-working people, I would hire her in a heart-beat if she lived closer. She will never have to hunt for work. I am sure by now many employers in the Rincon, Georgia area have tried to hire her.

This is exactly what is going wrong in America. Most of us were not raised to accept this type of stupidity.

More and more it is becoming apparent that crime is acceptable.

Takyah Berry apparently is the gentleman who smacked Donna. Police have identified two other suspects involved in the theft. They are Jarmar Lawton and Joseph Berry, the uncle of Takyah.

Wake up America! We need more Donna Hansbroughs.

This lady deserves a medal, not a firing.

Of course the story went viral. Lowe's upper management saw the writing on the wall and reversed their decision, offering Donna her job back.

The story still needs to be told as this has become the norm with many major corporations with the “woke” agenda.

They want to placate the social justice crowd.

Illinois’s new cashless bail law goes into effect Sept. 18. Make an argument if you can, but it is not going to work.

There needs to be a consequence for crime. With the help of billionaire George Soros, nationwide we are seeing prosecutors that allow criminals to walk free with a promise to come to court on a specific date.

Simply put, it is not going to happen. Oh, I wish you could prove me wrong.

Why do so many prosecutors now make it known that if you steal, or walk out of a business with less than $2,000 worth of items not paid for, you will not be prosecuted?

Yes, I will get on my soapbox and plead for a return to common sense and common decency. Stealing, whatever the amount, is a crime and must be punished.

Thank God for the Donna Hansbrooughs of our country. We sure need many more of them.

You prosecutors who allow this type of behavior should hide your head in shame.

We voters need to pay attention.

Jim Sacia is a Pectonica resident. He served as an Illinois state representative from January 2003 to September 2013.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Lowe's employee deserved a medal, not a firing