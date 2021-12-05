Your Turn: Outsiders mischaracterize Kenosha events

Warren DenHartog
·3 min read

I read your piece online from one of your contributors, Bernard Rabik. I'd like to put my input in.

Before I go further, I am a retired police detective from Kenosha Police in Wisconsin. I have sat in Judge Bruce Schroeder's courtroom on numerous occasions and have also worked cases with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office including ADAs Binger and Kraus. I lived in Kenosha for several years and retired from KPD in July 2020 and moved just a week before the riots.

I am upset that outside people come into Kenosha and make opinions without knowing the facts. Maybe it sells, but it actually divides!

Fact, Judge Schroeder is not even close to what he is portrayed. He is feared amongst those who are criminals in his courtroom. Do the research and you'll find many criminals have asked for a different judge as he is tough on crime. Second, his requiring people to use the term "complaining witness" over "victim" is something he has done for years. It's not new here, but apparently sells papers to those who have an agenda. Yes, he does interact with the jury at breaks. And when the press talks about how angered the judge was to the DA...well, again, you talk garbage to sell papers but have never been in his courtroom. He has yelled at me a few times for using victim, and I worked sex crimes!

As for the DA, remember Binger and Kraus work for Mike Gravely. The DA who worked on getting Officer Sheshky saved. I wasn't there, I don't have the insight so I cannot talk about the shooting. I do admit, on camera, it looked bad, but I know that cameras do not tell the entire story. Binger and Kraus serve Gravely. And let's not forget, the KPD arrested Kyle. The DA can't just make it up, it came from the police – the cops who understand that guns on the street are bad, the cops who try to keep the peace!

Finally, you might not hear this coming from a former cop. I'm not an NRA supporter. I believe Kyle's actions were criminal, and like Mr. Rabik, I believe a charge of reckless endangerment is more appropriate. I believe Mr. Rittenhouse's actions showed his immaturity and cost two lives and created an uproar. However, this uproar is more fueled by people coming from other areas with an agenda – pro or anti-gun, murder vs. self-protection. Yes, Kyle needs a consequence for his actions and others need to know that his actions are wrong, but now everyone wants to make a buck off of him, either pro or con. Why are Mr. Rittenhouse's actions any different than the hundreds of shootings in Chicago or Milwaukee? Simple, its a way to divide the nation and make money.

The fuel of much of the events occurring in today's society is media talking out of turn, making something what it is not. I'm glad to see Sens. Baldwin (D) and Johnson (R) putting a lid on medias spin with the tragic events in Waukesha.

I believe in the 1st Amendment, but I won't yell, "bomb" on a plane. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but you won't see me on the streets with a gun.

Mr. Rabik had his moment, and I have had mine.

Warren DenHartog is a former Kenosha, Wisc., resident now living in Ruskin, Fla.

