Turn the Page on 2020 with the Executive Service Corps

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021

Thursday, April 29, 2021, 11:30 - 1:00 pm via Zoom

Tickets now available at http://www.escevent.org

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Executive Service Corps as we celebrate 43 years of providing capacity building.

Turn the Page with the Executive Service Corps
Turn the Page with the Executive Service Corps

Want to turn the page on 2020? What a novel idea! We do too. Like supporting nonprofits in our community? We're on the same page!

Join us for a virtual visit with New York Times best-selling author, Christina Baker-Kline, author of Orphan Train, A Piece of the World, and The Exiles. Christina will answer your questions in this fun and spirited author Q & A. While gathered, the Executive Service Corps looks forward to saluting our annual philanthropy award winners.

Proceeds from this event will support the Executive Service Corps, the nation's premier nonprofit consultancy with the mission of helping make nonprofits successful. To achieve our mission, we provide consulting, coaching, and professional services to over 150 nonprofit organizations impacting 1.2 million people each year. The Executive Service Corps is proud to have the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Approval. Your charitable donation is appreciated. You can purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate at www.escevent.org.

Rachelle Jervis, President and CEO of the Executive Service Corps stated, "We are fortunate to have such a remarkably talented author lending her time to our cause. It is through the generosity of our donors that we are able to continue our community building work."

"Baker-Kline's novels have enabled us to experience the lives of others in the same way our work helps to advance the sustainability and strength of our clients in their missions of empathy. Help us to make the Celebration of ESC a successful source of funding to help us achieve our mission: Making Nonprofits Successful. What a novel idea to celebrate the novel as a basis for charitable giving and empathy for others." Jeanne Mayes, Fund Development Chairperson of the Executive Service Corps.

Press Release Contact: Jeanne Mayes, invite@execservicecorps.org, +1 (312) 880-7734

