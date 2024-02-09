Your turn: Rockford Area Arts Council puts community priorities in focus

Remember when February was a sleepy month? Today, there is no rest for creatives in February.

The Rockford Area Arts Council is in the final stages of the development of the Rockford Region Cultural Plan with the establishment of task forces around four community priorities.

The priorities were developed by, with and for the community through workshops, interviews, public input sessions, and surveys. The priorities represent the recurring threads present in all conversations about our region’s challenges and opportunities.

Advocacy

Invest in Rockford's cultural narrative through funding, policy, and advocacy. (Advocacy)

Inclusivity/Intersectional collaboration

Foster more inclusive cultural representation through greater collaboration and connectionthroughout Rockford.

Youth education

Increase creative opportunities for youth and arts education.

Neighborhood/Space development

Activate neighborhoods and underutilized spaces with arts and culture.

Groups of engaged, diverse and multi-skill-set people are participating in the task forces, developing strategies for implementation that include major players in our community including the City of Rockford, Winnebago County, Rockford Park District, Rockford Public Library, Rockford Public Schools, business owners, nonprofits and local legislators.

You can review the State of Culture and other Cultural Plan updates at artsforeveryone.com/cultural-plan.

Rockford Youth Poet

On January 29th, 2024, the Arts Council, in partnership with the Rockford Public Library and the City of Rockford, installed its third City of Rockford Youth Poet at the City Council meeting.

We congratulate outgoing Youth Poet, Kaila Anderson, and wish her the best on her creative journey. And we welcome Trinity Rucker as the 2024 City of Rockford Youth Poet.

Trinity Rucker, a seventh grade student at Maria Montessori, is the 2024 City of Rockford Youth Poet.

Her poetry received an Honorable Mention in the Gwendolyn Brooks Youth Poetry Awards, where Trinity’spoem was published, and she received the opportunity to spend a week in Orlando, Florida with the KimMyers Applauding Rising Talent at the Arts.

Trinity hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams and be their best selves. She is interested in hosting workshops and/or poetry readings at local homeless shelters.

Community arts grantees

Also in January, the Arts Council, in partnership with the Illinois Arts Council and the City of Rockford, awarded $54,000 to local artists and agencies for creative projects and programs planned for 2024.

The Arts Council held a reception for all Community Arts Access Grantees at its monthly board meeting.

Check out our website for details and photos at artsforeveryone.com/grants.

Upcoming events

February is action-packed with the international calendar hosting cultural events such as Black History Month and its honored founder, Carter G. Woodson, Ring in the Chinese New Year with the Year of the Dragon and Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday.

Our local calendar is filling up as well.

February 10: City of Rockford Poet Laureate will commemorate the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s 90th Anniversary with an original poem. The current City of Rockford’s Poet Laureate is Jenna Goldsmith — who is a consistent contributor to special events and literary showcases.

February 17: Salute to the Arts at the Ice Hogs; Ticket sales benefit the Arts Council, icehogs.com/tickets/promotional-schedule.

February 24: Get the Led Out is performing at the Coronado.

March 8: Mark your calendar for the 2024 Rockford Area Arts Awards. The Arts Awards are like the Arts Council’s Oscars. We look back at the creative accomplishments in 2023 and acknowledge the talented individuals and committed organizations,

Tickets are on sale now at artsforeveryone.com/rockford-area-arts-awards.

Countless things are happening in the arts and culture community this month — and always.

Please continue to visit the Arts Council’s calendar and GoRockford’s calendar for details, directions and must see opportunities.

To become a member of the Arts Council and/or to get involved, please contact us at artsforeveryone.com.

Mary McNamara Bernsten is the executive director of the Rockford Area Arts Council.

