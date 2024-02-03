Your turn: Rockford, Winnebago County home to swing voters

Rockford gets a bum rap.

Forbes Magazine famously once called it America’s third most miserable city.

The gritty music of its most famous sons, Cheap Trick, are a perfect soundtrack for its blue collar neighborhoods and manufacturing plants.

Imagine my surprise when a local political scientist described it as “Switzerland.”

Clearly, there are no mountains, alpine lakes, or Lederhosen, but in terms of Illinois politics, it makes perfect sense.

Chicago and its collar suburbs are the deepest of blue. Southern Illinois is bright scarlet and is in many ways more southern than Midwestern. The last Republican gubernatorial candidate even had a hint of a drawl.

We spent time in Rockford and Winnebago County recently because it is stuffed with swing voters.

While tiny towns in New Hampshire and Milwaukee suburbs get all the attention from the national press for their reputations of hosting swing voters, everyone forgets about Illinois, and that’s a shame.

Since 1980, Winnebago County has an amazing track record voting for the winning Presidential candidate in seven of the last elections.

Back and forth Republican, Democrat, Republican … nearly every race was close. Bill Clinton by 1,800 votes in 1996. George W. Bush won by 1,012 votes in 2004.

In 2016, the streak came to an end. Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by a landslide 89 votes. In 2020, a new streak began. Biden won by a whopping few thousand.

Slice the county into thirds and you find the city a Democratic stronghold, the rural farm belt and small towns Republican, and the suburbs purple. And appropriately the county is represented in Congress by a Republican and a Democrat.

When we talked to local residents singled out by the local Chamber of Commerce for its 40-under-40 awards, we discovered what we have heard all over the country. Most of us are bewildered by the current zeitgeist.

Nearly 45% of American voters describe themselves as centrists, and we call them America’s Political Orphans in our podcast www.lostmiddle.com.

With all of the problems facing America they are astonished that Republicans are running around the country banning middle school books, and the Democrats are determined to take the gas stove out of their kitchens. And Fox News and MSNBC seem to exist in parallel universes.

Sometimes you will also hear these folks described as “common sense voters.”

According to a CNN poll, 87% say that attempts at bipartisanship are a good thing, including 92% of Democrats, 90% of independents, and 77% of Republicans.

They don’t wear ideological blinders. When they look at the problems facing our country they want to take solutions from piles A and B. Secure the border and give the dreamers a path to citizenship.

If you are a political junkie, keep an eye on Rockford. Better yet, plan a visit. Sit down in a coffee shop and listen. That’s America talking about how we got into this mess.

And, God willing, one day get out of it.

Former U.S. Rep. Scott Klug of Wisconsin hosts the national political podcast “Lost in the Middle: America’s Political Orphans.”

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Rockford, Winnebago County home to swing voters