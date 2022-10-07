Your turn: The Safe-T Act provides a necessary reform to the criminal justice system

The Safe-T Act is a comprehensive criminal justice reform bill that through the Pretrial Fairness Act portion of the bill will eliminate cash bail beginning in January. Like any major piece of legislation, it will undoubtedly need to be tweaked and modified as ambiguities in its language arise and aspects that legislators did not foresee occur. It is, however, a necessary reform to our criminal justice system.

The legislation arose out of the national attention to policing following the many police shootings of Black suspects. It was championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. Systemic racism in the criminal justice system became a focus. However, in Illinois and in Rockford, systemic racism has historically existed in other areas such as education, income, and housing as well as criminal justice. It still exists today.

It was not until 2002 that our local school district was no longer subject to federal court scrutiny because of discrimination in assigning schools and classes to students of color. Keep in mind that Brown vs. Board of Education was decided in 1954 and prohibited as unconstitutional the segregation of public schools. Clearly, our local school district had racial issues decades after Brown was decided.

Recent census data show that Rockford's population is 65% white people and 22% Black people. In Illinois, those figures are 76% white and 18% Black. Regarding housing in Rockford, white owner-occupied houses are at 60%. Black owner-occupied houses are at 25%. In part, this is due to decades of “redlining” that prohibited Blacks from obtaining mortgages. The poverty rate for whites is 14%, and the poverty rate for Blacks is 40%. Clearly, there is an income disparity.

The disparate impact of systemic racism also impacts our prison system. As of the end of 2019, Blacks comprised 56% of the prison population and whites comprised 30% of the prison population. Clearly, Blacks are being incarcerated at a disproportional rate compared to their overall population level.

Story continues

The current bail system favors those with wealth over the poor. If you commit a serious crime, you can pay the high bail and be released. If you are poor and commit a less serious crime, you may not be able to pay the bail amount and, therefore, will remain in jail. The poor are disproportionately Black. I have had clients who could not pay $100 or $500 to be released from jail.

The Pretrial Fairness Act will eliminate bail as a means of release. It will help to level the playing field between those with wealth and those who are poor. There are safeguards written into the legislation to prevent the release of those who are a flight risk or who are violent and a threat to either an individual or to the community. The standard of proof necessary to detain someone will be “clear and convincing” evidence of flight risk or safety to an individual or the community, depending upon the nature of the charge. This higher standard of proof will require prosecutors to provide better evidence to the judge than is currently done and may mean more people will be released. However, it comports with the presumption that people are innocent until proven guilty and the presumption that you should not be detained unless that presumption can be overcome.

If the offense charged is a non-probationable forcible felony, then the State may prove danger to the community rather than to a specific individual. Examples of non-probationable forcible felonies include first degree murder, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, residential burglary, aggravated arson and aggravated kidnapping.

The police must issue a citation to traffic offenders, Class B and C criminal misdemeanor offenders and petty or business offense offender, however, police have the discretion to detain these categories of offenders if they pose an obvious threat to the community or any person, or pose a risk to their own safety due to medical or mental health issues. If the police exercise that discretion and detain them in jail, then a judge will decide if they are to be released and, if so, under what terms for pretrial release.

While the courts may have less discretion than they previously had and prosecutors will have to present better evidence to meet their burden of proof; nevertheless, those people with serious, violent felony charges may still be detained.

This Act is necessary to address the inequity that bail imposes on those without means to pay, especially since bail negatively and disparately impacts Blacks. The Act is not perfect but does a good job of balancing competing needs of the criminal justice system and upholding the presumption of pretrial freedom and innocence.

Paul Cain is a clinical professor at Northern Illinois University College of Law and director of the college's criminal defense clinic, the Zeke Giorgi Legal Clinic in Rockford.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Illinois' Safe-T Act brings change to a system in dire need