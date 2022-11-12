Your turn: SAFE-T Act scare tactics did not work on voters, paving way for reform

In the run-up to the Nov. 8th mid-term election, some Republican politicians across the country and in Illinois spent a lot of time talking about crime and attacking transgender youth.

Both of those messages fell flat here and across the country, and I pray that this leads to a newconversation from now on.

Crime is up post-pandemic; that’s true. But some blamed this rise on the modest efforts that some have made to reform our racist, ineffective, and punitive criminal justice system.

In Illinois, this meant attacking the Pretrial Fairness Act, which ends cash-bail and allows detention before conviction only when the arrested person is a specific threat.

Around the country, reform-minded prosecutors were attacked as “weak on crime.” Ads were run saying that Democrats wanted to “defund the police” even though bills like the SAFE-T Act here in Illinois increased funding for training and equipment.

Voters rejected these arguments. They re-elected reform-minded prosecutors across the country. Democrats easily won in Illinois, including here in the Rockford area.

Democrats who will gather for a veto session in the next weeks can confidently make small, needed clarifications to the SAFE-T Act and not panic about public backlash or pull away from this important work.

The public knows that our system isn’t working and they want it fixed.

Republicans across the country, and in Illinois, also attacked transgender youth and those who love them. False and hateful claims were made about medical care for these youth, as well as about “grooming” and other incendiary and divisive tactics. What happened?

Generation Z, the most pro-equality generation in American history, turned out in surprisingly large numbers for amidterm, and suburban voters also rejected these so-called “parent’s rights” claims and fear-based lies.

We should have robust debates about the size of government, economic policy, the mix of taxes and programs, international affairs, and such matters.

We can agree to disagree on these things, seek middle ground and live in peace with each other.

But if Republicans use the vulnerable as bait to scare people, we cannot do that.

So it is my sincere and genuine prayer today that the defeat of these scare tactics will mean an end to their use in electioneering and an embrace of a more civil, kind, and decent political atmosphere. May it be so.

The Rev. Matthew Johnson is senior minister at The Unitarian Universalist Church in Rockford.

