Turn signal violation leads to felony drug charges

Apr. 22—SCIOTO COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and a Georgia man after a stop in Scioto County.

On Thursday, at 1:58 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Dodge Sprinter van with Michigan registration for turn signal and marked lanes violations on state Route 823. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

Troopers said a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 625 grams of suspected cocaine, worth approximately $56,250, in a suitcase in the rear cargo area.

The driver, Willie L. Coby, 52, Redford, Mich., and passenger, Leon J. McReynolds, 48, Atlanta, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of a schedule I substance and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison.