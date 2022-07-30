Turn Your Small Business Expenses Into Travel Rewards With The Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card

If you’re a small business owner, you can turn your business expenses into travel rewards with American Express and Marriott Bonvoy’s enhanced business card.

Marriott’s award-winning travel program revealed changes to the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card.

What does the card offer?

The Marriott Bonvoy American Express card is designed for small business owners to turn their business expenses into travel rewards. The card allows new and existing members to receive a 7% room rate discount on eligible bookings as well as 4x Marriott Bonvoy points at restaurants.

According to an American Express survey, 82% of small business leaders say getting a discount on hotel room rates is an important factor when booking. 78% say they would extend a booking if they received a discounted rate.

Courtney Kelso, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Global Commerical Card, American Express says, “Small business owners have weathered many challenges over the past few years, pivoted their strategies, and are now looking to get back on track with how they run their business. this includes hitting the road again for client meetings, networking, new business pitches, and more. Now, these Card Members can make the most of their business and leisure travel with our enhanced Marriott Bonvoy Business Card and the ability to earn even more valuable points and rewards.”

Stretching your travel dollars

“The rich, new benefits will help Card Members owning and working for small businesses stretch their travel dollars much further and reward them for being a part of the engine that drives the U.S. economy,” says David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International.

Flueck goes on to say, “Hard-working Small Business Card Members who spend many nights traveling for business can now earn points toward vacations and getaways with family and friends even faster when staying at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and using their Card for everyday expenses.”

Upgraded benefits for small business owners

The Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card will keep its $125 annual fee. Upgrades to the card include:

Complimentary Gold Elite status

Continuing with existing card benefits

4X Marriott Bonvoy points at restaurants around the world

7% Marriott Bonvoy Room Rate Discount off of standard rates for standard rooms at participating hotels

Existing benefits that won’t change:

Annual Free Night Award – stay one night for free after your card renewal month. Awards can be redeemed at or under 35,000 Mariott Bonvoy Points at participating hotels. Resort fees may apply.

No foreign transaction fees

15 Elite Night Credits – Each year, you can receive 15 Elite Night Credits toward to next level of elite status.

The opportunity to earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy points on each dollar of purchases at participating hotels, 4X Marriott Bonvoy points at U.S. gas stations, wireless phone services purchased from U.S. providers, and U.S. shipping purchases, and 2X Marriott Bonvoy points on other eligible purchases. Getty

Welcome offer

If you’re an eligible new card member approved for the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card, you can earn 124,000 Marriott Bonvo points after spending $5,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of having the card. This offer is available until August 31st.

