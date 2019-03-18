Turn any speaker into an Alexa speaker for $19.99 thanks to this sale

There may come a day when every speaker out there is an Alexa speaker. After all, who wouldn’t want access to Amazon’s awesome virtual personal assistant on all of their speakers? Today isn’t that day, though, which is why the Amazon Echo Input exists. The company’s Echo speaker lineup is great, but you’ll never get the same quality of sound on an Echo Speaker as you would on a premium speaker. But if you connect the Echo Input to any auxiliary input, you’ll get instant hands-free access to Alexa! It’s well worth the $35 Amazon charges, but right now you can snag them for $19.99 a piece.

Echo Input adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth.

Can hear you from across the room—even when music is playing.

Stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more on your favorite speaker.

Just ask Alexa to play a song, read the news, or check the weather and traffic.

Set alarms and timers, add items to your to-do list, and control compatible smart home devices.

Calling and Drop In via Bluetooth is currently not supported.

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Slim, low-profile design fits almost anywhere.

