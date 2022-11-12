Your turn: Our state’s attorneys are right. Changes to SAFE-T Act are needed

When it comes to laws on crime and public safety, we need to rely on the judgment of local prosecutors, men and women whose education and experience qualify them as the most trustworthy voices in our community on what is needed to make our criminal justice system work.

100 of the 102 state’s attorneys in Illinois agree that the SAFE-T Act scheduled to go into effect on January 1 will make the job of police and prosecutors to reduce crime and keep our communities safe much more difficult. It is not an exaggerated concern, as the Governor tries to indicate, because the way the new law was written to end cash bail in Illinois imposes unworkable standards to keep truly violent offenders behind bars pretrial.

Over half of Illinois’ state’s attorneys have filed or joined lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the new law as a result.

Our state’s attorneys (Democrat and Republicans) assert that the law as written creates a standard that makes it difficult to detain potentially dangerous offenders. That’s because it limits which charges someone can be held on under the dangerousness standard and requires prosecutors to prove a defendant is a danger to a specific person, which is not applicable in some cases.

Moreover, the window in which to demonstrate concerns is extremely short and essentially requires preparation for a trial within 48 hours.

To current and former prosecutors like my colleague Representative Patrick Windhorst, the likely outcome of the new law if left unchanged means a large number of individuals committing crimes will be released immediately, if not within a couple of days.

Windhorst, who previously served for 14 years as state’s attorney for Massac County, said: “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act, will reduce public safety and lead to more crime, particularly more violent crime in Illinois.”

I agree with Windhorst and our local state’s attorney’s including Winnebago County’s J. Hanley and Boone County’s Tricia Smith that the SAFE-T Act in its present form is a risk to public safety.

Even Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, a Democrat from Chicago, acknowledged recently that he has concerns about the SAFE-T Act and expressed his support for the need to clarify some of its provisions.

This poor policy is unfortunately a result of a failed one-party dominated approach in Springfield that discourages cooperation and rather encourages the hurried passage of bills in the middle of the night that are not allowed proper debate, not allowed proper vetting by the public, and not allowed proper discussion my those who are most affected, in this case the legal system.

If changes are not made to the SAFE-T Act during our upcoming fall veto session in Springfield, the provisions of the new law will go into effect as-is on January 1 with potentially disastrous consequences for Illinois families.

I am committed to working with all sides to tackle this issue before the end of this year to address the concerns of localfamilies and stand with the prosecutors and law enforcement on the frontlines of keeping our communities safe.

State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, represents parts of east Rockford along with parts of Boone and McHenry counties that make up the Illinois General Assembly's 69th House District.

