My Turn: Staying safe at county recycling sites

Gaston County Solid Waste and Recycling is very proud of the program that we offer our citizens. We are equally as excited and thrilled with the number of folks frequenting our site, understanding the value, and bringing their families to model great recycling habits. As always, parents are forever the very first teacher that children encounter so we are grateful for you who bring the kiddos along to learn and participate.

Another major responsibility of a parent (or grandparent) at our convenience sites is to be aware of the potential dangers or hazards associated with our facility. To be sure, even with adequate steps at the bins, little people may have to be supervised or assisted when lifting materials into our bins. There is always the potential for them to lose their balance when lifting stuff over their heads… I think mainly of the cardboard can, trying to slide unwieldy cardboard into slots. We also seem to have concern with parents allowing kids to recycle glass. If the glass bin is close to being full, the drop from the rim to the pile of glass is minimal; when the bin is empty or not very full, the potential is for glass to break or shatter, potentially sending shards of glass into the air. This is a very dangerous option for kids. We have also witnessed the athletic kid who will hurl a glass bottle like a fast pitch, also a very dangerous option for a kid to experience, or even others around the bin.

If you bring kids, remember that this is a place with cars moving through, these drivers are on a mission to recycle, and may not be looking for little ones to dart out towards the door that may be street side, and not bin side.

Weekends are especially busy with many cars moving through, please be extra aware when the sites are crowded. With the Christmas break coming up, I expect even more folks will have kids in tow as they do their everyday chores. So, when you head to the grocery store, give them the responsibility to corral enough reusable bags for you shopping excursion. If you do use grocery bags, teach them that they can also be returned to the county convenience sites and you will be helping the county towards our yearly goal of 1,000 pounds that will secure a TREX bench for the county.

As of this writing, we have collected 233 pounds. Just 20 days into the collection challenge. Let’s go Gaston County! The vegetable bags, when you select your own produce, the bags that apples (and other fruits) come in (no mesh bags) can also be recycled in the county containers. And don’t forget the liners in the boxes of cereal or Triscuits (or similar cookie/cracker items) can also be recycled. The boxes go into the mixed paper, bags into the film recycling, and your snack foods are being responsibly handled.

Speaking of families that come to our sites, I would be remiss if I didn’t include other non-humans that visit our sites. Many folks will bring their dogs with them. As a responsible dog owner, please remember that your dog trusts you and assumes our places are safe and friendly. When a dog bursts forth from a vehicle, there are chances of collisions with another vehicle or an encounter with big or little people who may not be as dog loving as you might be. We also never know when or why a dog may react and nip or bite someone. I have watched many a little one approach a dog, trying to hug or pet them only to be frightened by an unfortunate encounter. We strongly suggest keeping all pets inside your vehicle as you walk around to dispose of your recycling. We truly want our furry visitors hoping that any visit to the recycling sites are good for our community… make it on your way to the dog park.

Come often, bring family and friends, be safe!

Nan Kirlin is the recycling Coordinator for Gaston County.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: My Turn: Staying safe at county recycling sites