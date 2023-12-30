Your turn: Stellantis, BMO, new library, Festival of Lights help Rockford ring in new year

Some Stellantis workers got an early Christmas present when 165 of them went back to work at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

There’s a lot to cheer in the deal that brought the plant back to life. Stellantis plans $4.8 billion worth of investment to re-open the Belvidere plant, construct a battery production facility and open a $100 million parts distribution "mega hub."

It truly is a game-changer for Belvidere and the region. Imagine what would happen if the plant were to close. It’s not a pretty thought.

The work at the plant is reason enough to celebrate, but some of the behind-the-scenes efforts to get everything lined up to entice Stellantis to invest in Belvidere are worth celebrating on their own.

Don’t take my word for it. Check out this episode of Rockford on the Record. Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Mike Dunn Jr., executive director of the Region 1 Planning Council, talk about how important Stellantis is to the region and the work that went into getting different entities aligned to ensure the auto company had the proper infrastructure improvements to do its work.

The Northern Illinois Council of Governments, which includes Boone County, Winnebago County, City of Belvidere, City of Loves Park, City of Rockford, City of South Beloit, Village of Machesney Park, Village of Roscoe, Village of Winnebago, Village of Cherry Valley, City of Oregon, Region 1 Planning Council, Rockford Park District, Rockford Public Schools, and Four Rivers Authority, played a big role in the deal.

One of the COG’s purposes is to “furnish a forum for government entities to discuss and resolve Regional issues of mutual concern.”

That’s what happened with Stellantis. It’s not just a Belvidere issue. The plant employs workers from all the communities that are part of northern Illinois.

Dunn pointed out how the region spoke with one voice, something that had been missing in regional economic development efforts. He also said the region now has a template for how to attract other businesses.

Rockford on the Record is hosted on the city of Rockford’s website. The Stellantis episode is not an exciting video, but there’s a wealth of information. Put in your earbuds and listen to the conversation.

BMO renovations

You will want to watch the latest episode of Rockford on the Record. It’s a tour of the BMO Center with Gretchen Gilmore, ASM Global Rockford General Manager. Gilmore takes us through the arena and shows the improvements made to the 42-year-old facility.

It’s the first time Rockford on the Record has done an episode outside of City Hall. Gilmore does a wonderful job explaining not only the work done to enhance the visitor and entertainer experience, but the history of the facility and the kind of entertainment you can expect.

Thanks to Vixen Productions for the quality work done on this video and all videos for Rockford on the Record.

Library looks great

The new 68,000 square-foot Rockford Public Library is expected to open in spring 2024. If you haven’t driven past 215 N. Wyman St. recently, you owe it to yourself to do so.

The library will offer “showstopper" views of the Rock River. I drive past it almost every day, and it truly looks like it will be an amazing facility.

Best Festival of Lights ever

Kudos to Ted O'Donnell and the rest of his committee for another fabulous Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park.

O’Donnell is co-chair of the Rockford Fourth of July Civic Committee, which puts together the light show as a fundraiser for the city’s annual July Fourth fireworks, another must-do community event.

The Festival of Lights has been a must-see experience whenever I host guests from out of town. This year’s festival, with more than 100 displays, was the best, according to family members who drove through with me.

The festival is free to drive through, but it costs quite a bit to make it happen. Please consider donating so we can all enjoy this light show next year and for many years after.

The festival runs through New Year’s Eve, so depending on when you read this, you still have a chance to see it for yourself.

Wally Haas is the executive director of Transform Rockford

