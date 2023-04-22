Your turn: It's time to restore the Local Government Distributive Fund back to 10%

This week, I testified in Springfield during a House Cities and Villages Committee Subject Matter Hearing on the Local Government Distributive Fund (LGDF).

Following the enactment of the state income tax in 1969, 10% of total income tax collections was dedicated to LGDF for distribution to municipalities and counties. This percentage was the result of an agreement negotiated between the General Assembly and city and county leaders.

Since 2011, the state has unilaterally decreased the local share of LGDF by almost 40%, so that in State Fiscal Year 2023, the local government share is only 6.16% of individual income tax collections and 6.845% of corporate income tax collections.

This funding impacts core services municipalities provide to their residents. Up for consideration, HB 1116 restores the amount transferred from the General Revenue Fund to the LGDF back to the originally agreed upon 10%.

"I am honored to be able to speak before this committee. I know I am preaching to the choir, as many of you have been Aldermen and Mayors, so you understand the constraints of revenue and increasing expenses. I’m happy to support HB 1116, which provides a measured approach to restoring LGDF to the promised 10%. By incrementally increasing the amount, this bill will allow both the State and the municipalities to gradually adjust to the new rates. While it will take until 2027 for our LGDF to fully be restored to 10%, each incremental increase will positively impact cities but, most importantly, the residents to which we all are so fortunate to serve.

Rockford has approximately 148,000 residents and is the largest non-home rule community in the State of Illinois. You have heard a number of concerns already from home rule communities. I share many, if not all of those concerns.

But, unfortunately, our burden as non-home rule communities, in several respects, is even more dire and difficult to manage. One of the many disadvantages for non-home rule communities is that we have limited options when it comes to revenue to meet today’s expenses. We are primarily dependent on property taxes.

That’s why the LGDF is especially critical to non-home rule communities, like Rockford. These communities depend on LGDF to provide critical core services to our residents. LGDF helps us pay for public works employees to maintain and build our infrastructure. LGDF helps us pay for our incredibly brave police officers to apprehend violent criminals and respond to more than 100,000 calls for service each year. LGDF helps us pay for our amazing fire fighters who protect our residents’ properties and respond to the more than 30,000 calls for service annually.

Since the creation of a State Income Tax in 1969, municipalities have received a portion of LGDF on a per capita basis. Since 2011, our percentage of LGDF has decreased, while the State income tax has increased and the State mandated pension obligations have increased. And, we are facing increasingly more and more unfunded mandates. I am here before you to ensure we are getting our residents’ portion of the income tax back, so we can help improve our community and our residents’ lives.

Initially, we were promised 10% of the income tax funds. In 2010, we received nothing. Since 2017, the highest amount we have received was 6.16% in 2022.

When we hear a few percentage point reductions from 10% to 6%, I fear the story and impact is lost. To put this in perspective, the City of Rockford has lost more than $121.3 million since the decreases began in 2011.

That total is 63% of our general operating fund for one year. It is nearly double what we spend on police each year. It also equals more than $10 million per year lost.

That $10 million is double the amount of money we, as a City, use to repair, rebuild and resurface all of our neighborhood streets each year. $10 million a year covers our entire street maintenance division, which takes care of potholes, trees, Right of Way maintenance and snow removal.

For many years now, I have read with eager anticipation that the State Capital is creating a Property Tax Reduction Task Force. Since being Mayor of Rockford, we have never increased the amount of property taxes we collect and actually worked to reduce our property taxes. This has saved my residents $72 million.

Although I share the goal of lowering property taxes, I am not sure there is a need for a task force to reduce the property tax burden residents must pay in Illinois.

I think there are two ways we can work collaboratively to dramatically reduce the property tax burden on our residents and make Illinois even more competitive for businesses to want to operate here. First, we could move forward with a bill, such as HB 1116, and, over the next few years, fully restore LGDF. Second, we could stop the practice of putting forward legislation that creates unfunded mandates for municipalities. This year alone, we are monitoring 294 bills that were introduced that include unfunded mandates.

We are in this together. The reductions of LGDF have hit everyone. Republican- and democrat-led communities alike, as well as urban and rural communities.

I appreciate each of you who are tackling this critically important issue head on. I look forward to supporting you in these efforts and the full restoration of LGDF, so we can improve the lives of our residents, reduce property tax burdens, and retain and attract more businesses to our great State (preferably Rockford)."

