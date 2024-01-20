Your turn: Transform Rockford website refreshed and ready for you

“So, why did you come to Rockford? It's a good place to be. Period.” – Linda Grist Cunningham, Dec. 10, 2000

Cunningham was executive editor of the Rockford Register Star for 19 years before retiring in 2011 and heading to Florida.

She left before Transform Rockford launched, but many of the blogs and columns she wrote over the years reinforced the idea that Rockford is “a good place to be.”

For the last decade, Transform Rockford has worked to show residents that this indeed is a good place. The goal has been to make it even better in the eyes of locals as well as the eyes of those from the outside world.

“There’s no slowing down the revitalization of Rockford, Illinois. A vibrant, low-cost-of-living city with over 20,000 of acres of public green space, all within a stone’s throw of Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee, Rockford is a diverse community that is capitalizing on its many assets.”

More: Your turn: Stellantis, BMO, new library, Festival of Lights help Rockford ring in new year

That was from a Forbes article in 2022, showing that those outside of Rockford are paying attention.

Transform’s role is to observe, convene, advocate, align and celebrate as the city continues to capitalize on its assets.

It’s a work in progress. The Transform Rockford website (transformrockford.org) has been updated to provide another tool to keep you informed about what’s happening in our community.

The goal is to deliver fresh material via at least two new blog posts every week and at least one new video per month.

Rockford on the Record, a video podcast that has been hosted by the city of Rockford, will become the responsibility of Transform Rockford. The program will be another way for you to learn about the people, places and events that help make this city a great place to live, work and play.

There are so many good things happening in the community that some weeks there will be daily posts. We hope you make it part of your regular reading routine.

The old website contained a lot of relevant information, but it also had a lot of posts that were out of date.

The first public glimpse of the refreshed site was Jan. 10 during “The Morning Blend” with Andy Gannon and Marta Berglund. (https://www.wifr.com/2024/01/10/transform-rockford/). Check out the interview for more information on the website and Transform Rockford.

Transform Rockford’s role is to champion the community’s vision and values. These are the vision and values that the people of Rockford adopted. Rockford can’t transform without you.

The organization will continue to raise awareness of the region’s priorities, help align resources and foster accountability toward impactful community transformation.

There are plenty of challenges and they will not be glossed over. However, too often Rockfordians fail to see the good things the city and region have to offer. In many ways, this already is a top 25 community.

The information that will be provided on the website is intended to help you become a more informed, engaged and civic-minded citizen.

Thank you to Aaron Biby and Rob Labak of Lightwave Creative for their work on the site and their support of Transform Rockford.

Wally Haas is the executive director of Transform Rockford

Wally Haas is executive director of Transform Rockford. His email address is whaas@transformrockford.org.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Transform Rockford website refreshed and ready for you