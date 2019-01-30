Turn Your Travel Dream Into a Reality With Budget Tips From These Globe-Trotting Pros

Whether you’re dreaming of a tropical island vacation, sipping mai tais under palm trees, or a frosty trek to the North Pole for a truly authentic holiday experience, chances are you’re going to need a little help planning. There are a lot of things to think about before any trip, like how to save up enough money to afford the experience you want, how to pack and prep efficiently and, ultimately, how to make the most of your vacation. Luckily, you can get advice from the pros to help you with these considerations.

GOBankingRates checked in with veteran travelers who have been everywhere from Minnesota to Mumbai and have had experiences that most people only dream of. They’ve also made costly mistakes on their journeys and learned valuable lessons from them. Keep reading for a look at some of these travel bloggers’ best budget-friendly travel tips.

1. Be Flexible With Your Travel Dates

Lindsay Paige Stein of NomNom.Com advises travelers to be flexible when planning their vacation dates. “I’d say the biggest win when trying to save money on your next trip is finding the best flight deal. It’s actually not too difficult and pretty easy to grab an affordable international flight — as long as you are flexible with dates and destinations,” she said.

Not sure how to go about looking at a range of dates for the best travel price? “Travel apps like Hopper and Skyscanner are perfect for that because you can input a period of time instead of specific dates to check cheapest flights, or you can add certain cities to your wish list so that the apps can send you notifications when there is a dramatic price drop,” said Stein.

2. Use Reverse Budgeting to Fund Your Travel

Would you be willing to give up your morning latte or daily sugary soda if it meant seeing the Mona Lisa? That’s exactly what Kris of Nomad by Trade advises. “Every week, I transfer a small amount into my savings account to help fund my travels. I made it into a challenge for myself because I was trying to stop drinking soda and decided that for every meal I skipped ordering one, I’d transfer $2 into savings,” she said. “It was great because it helped me fund my vacation with money that I otherwise would’ve spent on drinks and helped me reduce a bad habit. At the end of the week, I tally up what I need to transfer and move the money. You’d be surprised how quickly it adds up.”

3. Take Advantage of Plastic — and Plastiq — to Rack Up Those Points

If you’re saving for a vacation and you’ve been using cash or debit cards for your expenses, it’s time to rethink that strategy. Using credit cards comes with major perks, whether it’s cash back, points or some other form of reward. Travel miles, in particular, can be used to cover the cost of flights, hotels, rental cars and other trip-related expenses. For instance, if you put $1,000 on your credit card and you earn two miles for every dollar you spend with that card, that means you’ve just gained 2,000 miles toward your next flight. Assuming you’re using your card responsibly, making your payments on time and in full each month, you can do some serious points-hacking.

Alex Tran, a travel blogger for Love Eat Travel said, “I am a points person. I earn points via business and personal expenses. I highly recommend the Chase Sapphire Reserve card in conjunction with Chase Ink Preferred and Chase Freedom. The trifecta of credit cards has allowed me to earn at least two international round trips per year just for spending as I usually would.”

The points pro takes this tactic one step further, stating on Love Eat Travel that you should consider using a third-party service such as Plastiq, which allows users to pay things like rent, student loan bills and mortgages with a credit card — something you normally can’t do. Though these types of services charge a fee for most transactions, it could be worth it if you’re looking to quickly rack up those miles.

4. Don’t Be Afraid to Barter

Lindsay and Dan McKenzie of Follow Your Detour live, work and play full-time in an RV, so they know a thing or two about travel on a budget. The couple relies on a barter system to live their dream life on the road. “Find tour companies, hotels, restaurants, etc. that will provide you with comped experiences, meals and stays in exchange for a specific service you can provide,” advises Lindsay. “Whether it’s photography and video, social media marketing or maybe even your helping hands, there’s always something you can offer that the business or company will find valuable.”