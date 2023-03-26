Turn your TV into a work of art with the Samsung Frame—save up to $800 today only

Watch your favorite shows and movies in style with Samsung's The Frame TV on sale right now.

A TV can be a great centerpiece in any room of your home, especially if it has an eye-catching design. If you want to make sure your TV looks just as good when it is turned off, we have a Samsung deal for you. The Samsung Frame TV is a unique piece of tech that our readers love and right now, it is super affordable.

As part of its Discover Samsung event running through tonight, March 26, Samsung has the sleek smart TV on sale in multiple sizes to fit any room in your home. Starting from its 43-inch model all the way up to its 85-inch version, The Frame is on sale for as low as $899.99. Whether you need a small screen for your kitchen or a sizable view in your living room, you could save up to $800 on this chic tech.

“I never wanted a TV in the living room because they're just not very decorative. The Frame changed my mind about that,” says Sarah Kovac, Reviewed’s accessibility editor and Frame owner. She’s especially fond of its ability to showcase images or selected artwork while in screensaver mode. “I love that I can display my own photos or classical pieces via a very affordable subscription. Several people have just thought it was a large, framed painting.”

This makes it pose as a nice piece in your living room rather than function as a bulky, out-of-place eyesore in your home. The Frame comes complete with customizable bezels, so it can fit in with brown, white, and even brick interiors. But don’t be fooled by its beautiful exterior into thinking it’s just for decorative purposes: It has all the functionality of any modern TV. The Frame supports internet services with access to YouTube and other streaming platforms and comes with built-in Alexa as well.

The Frame TV can do more than just stream your favorite shows and movies. It is an awe-inspiring piece of home decor and powerful tech at the same time. Shop this Samsung deal before the savings power down!

From $899.99 at Samsung (Save $100 to $800)

