My Turn: My vote is for Nikki Haley

Like many American voters, I am in the middle.

In North Carolina we call this unaffiliated.

When I was young, I was a Democrat like my parents. As my business career evolved, I came to believe in Ronald Reagan’s assertion that “the best government is less government.” As an economics major, I understand how high tax rates can slow the economy. As an entrepreneur I know that excessive government regulation stifles business formation. For these reasons I became a Republican. But when the leaders of the Republican party and an overwhelming number of Republicans failed to denounce the events of Jan. 6, 2021, I was surprised and embarrassed, so I changed my voter registration to unaffiliated.

I still believe lower taxes and a less restrictive regulatory regime are best for the economy and for those who are willing and eager to work. I believe the best anti-poverty program is a job. When I look at the expected candidates for the two primary political parties, I do not see effective leaders who have a clear understanding of what is necessary to put the country on a good path. Each man carries too much baggage. One is clearly declining physically and mentally due to age. The other, though some of his policies appeal to me, neither seeks nor accepts advice and counsel from those with more experience and a deeper understanding of complex issues. Both men ignite viscerally negative responses from half or more of the country. One bears the burden of an incompetent vice president who is likely to take his place. The other carries the history of not accepting the outcome of a close election which led to the events of Jan. 6. Neither should run for president, much less be elected.

From day one I have supported Nikki Haley of South Carolina. Though she recently made a misstep in answering a question about the Civil War and slavery, I know her to be a good and compassionate person. Nikki was a governor before advancing to the national scene. I believe serving as a state governor is a good foundation for being president. Nikki is smart, experienced in international affairs, and she is a woman. I believe a woman like her can dampen our political hostilities while remaining firm enough to make America strong. She will rebuild our deteriorating military and bring common sense to the federal government. The daughter of immigrants, she has the capacity to restore sanity to our southern border while showing empathy for the desperate migrants who are simply looking for a better life for themselves and their children.

Nikki will be fair and effective. She has the energy and intellect missing in our current president; and the personal integrity and human decency missing in his closest rival. I will vote for Nikki Haley in the North Carolina primary. If two old men are listed on the ballot in the fall, I will write Nikki Haley’s name on my ballot for president.

Michael K. McMahan is a resident of Gastonia.

