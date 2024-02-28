How can you turn on weather alerts on iPhone, Android devices? There are a few methods

How do you turn off weather alerts for your iPhone? Here's how.

A big storm is looming (like the ones that swept through Ohio overnight on Feb. 28) and you want to keep up on the latest. So how do you activate weather alerts on your phone?

How to turn on weather alerts on iPhone

To turn on weather alerts, Apple Support says to:

Go to Settings, then Privacy & Security, then Location Services, then Weather, and then tap Always. Turn on Precise Location to receive the most accurate notifications for your current location. Open the Weather app on your iPhone, then tap the hamburger menu to display your weather list. Tap the three dots, then tap Notifications. If prompted, allow notifications from the Weather app. Below Current Location, turn on notifications for Severe Weather and Next-Hour Precipitation (green is on). Tap Done.

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone

How to turn on weather alerts on an Android device

Android Authority says the short answer is to long-press the Weather app. Go to App info, then Notifications, then Weather alert to enable weather alerts.

To enable emergency weather alerts, do the following:

Open Settings. Go to the Safety and Emergency tab. Select Wireless emergency alerts. Enable all of the sliders for the alerts you wish to receive. In some areas of the US, you will find a State and local tests toggle.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: How to turn on iPhone, Android weather alerts