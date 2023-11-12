Your Turn: Western Pennsylvania has a great sales pitch for young workers

For decades, western Pennsylvania has been viewed by many as the heart of the “Rust Belt,” representing the industrial decline of Appalachia and the Midwest. However, if you drive through our slice of the Ohio Valley, there is far more revitalization than rust.

CCBC President Roger W. Davis

The Beaver County Energy & Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (EAMP) recently hosted its Pathways Career Awareness event at Community College of Beaver County for students interested in pursuing STEM-focused careers. Events like this one are a testament to the significant growth that the energy and manufacturing industries have experienced across our region in recent years as natural gas production, infrastructure investments, and cutting-edge workforce development programs supercharged manufacturing operations across a variety of sectors.

Events and partnerships like this one are a testament to the significant growth that the energy and manufacturing industries have experienced across our region. EAMP’s event, which consistently reaches approximately 700 students from public, private, and homeschools, plays a vital role in helping to align parents, students, and educators with current and future career options and connects industries with their future employees.

Shell Polymers Monaca is located right down the road from CCBC’s campus and has hired numerous CCBC graduates over the last several years. Energy producers across western Pennsylvania – from natural gas developers like Range Resources to nuclear facilities like Beaver Valley Power Station – are always looking for top talent to help solidify our state’s position as a leading energy exporter. Manufacturers like U.S. Steel are also hard at work building the materials and products for our auto sector and construction industries right here in America.

A study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute found that manufacturers will need to hire 4.6 million workers by 2028, yet nearly half of those jobs could go unfilled, and the National Association of Manufacturers says more than 70 percent of manufacturers cite the inability to attract skilled workers as their top challenge.

CCBC’s advanced manufacturing programs not only train the next generation of workers, but successfully place them into high-paying careers. Shell and other petrochemical companies are benefiting from this talented pool of candidates.

In addition to these thriving local industries, there is also a need for a skilled construction workforce to help make recent infrastructure projects a reality.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and other federal officials recently attended a groundbreaking in Monaca for the Montgomery Locks and Dam improvement project, which is expected to create almost 30,000 construction jobs and 5,300 annual jobs once complete. The project is so massive, it will require the construction of its own concrete production facility. These are the kind of transformational projects CCBC has been preparing students for.

CCBC’s Mascaro Construction Academy works hand in hand with local career and technology centers to give students the tools they need to succeed in high-demand careers in the building and construction trades. Students who enroll in one of CCBC’s six industry-specific High School Academies, including the Mascaro Construction Academy, can graduate high school having completed one year’s worth of the credits needed to earn their associate degree. Whether graduates want to continue their studies or go straight to work, they will be well-positioned to pursue either path.

While some of the commentary around our region’s shrinking population is overblown, there is still a general trend of population decline that we are working hard to reverse. This effort starts with showing the younger generation that there are innovative companies right here at home that can provide excellent careers and fulfilling work. Fortunately, the buildout of energy, tech, and manufacturing businesses throughout the Pittsburgh region makes for a great sales pitch.

The same infrastructure investments that I mentioned before are also enabling more companies to come to our area or expand existing operations. Improving our roads, airports, and waterways makes it possible for CCBC, its alumni, and industry partners to fuel a skilled, qualified, and local workforce.

Western Pennsylvania has a great story to tell when it comes to the revitalization of our energy and manufacturing industries. We should shirk the Rust Belt label and let everyone know that we are open for business.

Dr. Roger W. Davis is the president of the Community College of Beaver County.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Your Turn: Western Pennsylvania has a great sales pitch for young workers