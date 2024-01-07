My Turn: Where do we go from here regarding the homeless in Gaston County?

In a recent speech to Civic Engagement Leadership graduates, Amia Massey shared this quotation by Sir Winston Churchill:

“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak, Courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen."

I extend my gratitude for your courageous listening as I've shared unique perspectives on Gaston County's homeless epidemic. Thanks also to the Gazette for trusting me with their platform.

A colleague of mine always concludes his sermons with a single, poignant question by asking, “So what?”

Gaston County has reached the "so what" stage regarding homelessness. We've observed the escalating epidemic firsthand.

On the Friday before Christmas, the Gateway faced an overwhelming task. Not one, not two, not even three, but five different families found themselves unhoused. Though we could assist them with basic needs, there was no room for lodging. Consequently, five families spent Christmas on the streets.

So, where do we go from here? So what?

Here are several suggestions that have surfaced from readers throughout this series:

Heartfelt Action with Strategic Thinking: Continue using our hearts to feed and clothe those in need, but employ our heads to sort, sift, and provide support for those who exhibit willingness to engage in their own journeys forward.

Collaboration for Impact: Combine efforts to maximize impact. Whether through churches, book clubs or other groups serving the unhoused, consider seeking partnerships to collaborate, save resources, serve more effectively and reduce duplication.

Listen to learn. Despite the challenges, successful programs in Texas have emerged with proven best practices. The San Antonio group boasts a remarkable 91% of clients remaining in permanent housing after one year.

Virtual Discovery Visits: Instead of impulsively traveling to places with successful programs, consider a virtual discovery visit. Assemble a group of unhoused neighbors and passionate representatives from the many local homeless task forces. This approach could save time and money while minimizing interference to our hosts.

By immediately addressing service duplication and taking the time to listen, we can heed the advice of St. Francis of Assisi to seek first to understand before seeking to be understood.

Allow me to conclude with an illustration from Gaston’s Highland Community. Despite decades of well-intentioned programs from self-appointed experts, lasting change in Highland has occurred from the residents themselves. Individuals like Donyel Barber, the Sadler family, Dot Guthrie, the late Peggie Ferguson, and others who listened, learned, set aside personal agendas, and then loved their neighbors as themselves thereby sparking genuine and lasting change.

Dwayne Burks is the director of Gateway Gaston.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: My Turn: Where do we go from here