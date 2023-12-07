‘My turn to win,’ SC man says after hitting lottery jackpot. His wife was more animated

A Midlands man and his wife had differing reactions to winning a six-figure jackpot on a scratch-off ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

The couple was sitting in their car when they learned they won the $300,000 grand prize on a King’s Ransom scratch-off game, officials said in a news release. While the husband stayed in his seat, his wife got up to show her enthusiasm, according to the release.

“When I told her, she jumped out and ran around the car,” the man said in the release. “She was more excited than me.”

The running and jumping happened in the parking lot of the Golden Pantry gas station/convenience store on Capital Way in Springfield, where they bought the ticket for $10, officials said. That’s in Orangeburg County.

The winners will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The couple didn’t provide specific details for how they’ll spend their newfound windfall, but the man suggested they’ll use it outside of Orangeburg County.

“I’ve paid everything off, and I’m going to travel with my wife,” the man said. “It was my turn to win.”

The odds of winning the $300,000 top prize in the King’s Ransom game were one-in-900,000, according to the release. One of the game’s six top prize-winning tickets remain unclaimed, according to the lottery website.

Golden Pantry in Springfield received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the release.