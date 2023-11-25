Your turn: Wishes won’t matter unless residents are safe, smart and have good jobs

This is the last of a three-wish column series. The wishes were part of Rockford Register Star editorials published in 2011 and 2012. The first two columns dealt with some of the positive steps that have happened in the community in the last decade plus. Today’s column shows that there’s a long way to go before Rockford realizes its potential.

Members of the community identified “brutal facts” — poverty, joblessness, crime and the perception of crime – during forums convened by Transform Rockford about a decade ago. Those brutal facts hinder the community’s progress.

Transform Rockford will celebrate community wins, but will not gloss over problems that must be addressed. Here’s a look at two not-so-good areas.

The wish: Local unemployment falls below double digits. The unemployment rate in Boone and Winnebago counties has been in double digits for 36 straight months. We want to see single digits because jobs are created, not because people have given up looking for work.

The reality: This wish needed to be more specific and it was short-sighted. The wish should have been that the jobless rate would fall below state and federal numbers. It hasn’t.

The Rockford metro area's unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in September, down from 7.4 percent in August. It was 4.8 percent last year.

Illinois’ unemployment rate in September was 4.4 percent. The national rate was 3.8 percent.

Rockford tends to have higher jobless numbers because there are too many people who lack the skills to be productive in a 21st century economy and too many who have given up hope of ever finding a decent job. There are plenty of burger-flippers, but not enough engineers and other tech-savvy individuals.

Rockford Public Schools unfairly gets the brunt of the blame for the unskilled workforce. There are many factors that determine how a student performs in school. Rockford Public Schools, the City of Rockford and Alignment Rockford are collaborating on a healing-centered student support framework that recognizes that what happens outside the school day affects how students perform in the classroom.

There’s too much trauma in the day-to-day lives of too many of Rockford’s students. There are too many negative influences and too many distractions that keep children from succeeding.

The healing-centered approach is not a program that CAN succeed; it’s a program that MUST succeed if Rockford is going to produce the smart, educated workforce that is needed to attract good companies and good jobs.

The wish: Crime rate, county jail population drop … Winnebago County no longer is No. 1 in Illinois in crime, but we'd like to see the rate fall even further. Crime in Winnebago County dropped 15 percent from 2008 to 2009, but people still do not feel safe in their own homes. That has to change.

The reality: A local comedian has a bit about folks moving here. Why Rockford? In most places that’s a simple question. In Rockford, it’s an accusation. “What didn’t you Google?”

If you did, this is the answer you’d get: “With a crime rate of 39 per one thousand residents, Rockford has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes — from the smallest towns to the very largest cities. One's chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 25.”

Statistics published on Rockford’s Facebook page paint a slightly different picture: a 20 percent decrease in violent crime from January to September 2023 compared to 2022; an 11 percent decrease in robberies, but one percent increases in property crimes and auto thefts.

That’s progress, but there’s no one inside or outside law enforcement who will say that’s good enough.

Wishes won’t make Rockford a safer, smarter and more affluent community. Hard work will. It’s amazing how much of that is going on. Those efforts will be the focus of future articles.

Wally Haas is the executive director of Transform Rockford

