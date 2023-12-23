Your turn: Writing some of the brightest chapters of Rockford's history in 2023

As we approach the end of another year, it is a time for thanks and reflection.

I want to thank you for your support and remind you that we have accomplished so much together in 2023.

Since being elected, just over six years ago, we have transformed our organization and our city’s position within the state.

As an organization, we are financially sound. We developed a reserve fund policy and have properly funded it. We have stopped the long history of increasing property taxes and actually reduced property taxes over the last six years. Our property tax rate has dropped by more than 35%, while our property values have increased by 52%.

We have grown our economy, created pathways for entrepreneurship, increased educational attainment and secured long-sought economic development projects.

In 2023, with council support, SIFI started laying $200 million of fiber-optic cable in front of every business, home and organization in the City. Collins Aerospace opened its $50 million GRID, and PCI, in south Rockford, broke ground on two buildings totaling 200,000 square feet and $150 million.

Construction continued on the nearly $40 million new library downtown. We have also seen the completion of 301 South Main Street, the first new residential construction in downtown in decades. We completed the $23 million construction project at the BMO Center.

The BMO Center and Coronado Performing Center each have had historic years. The airport continues to drive economic development. It has added more than 4,000 jobs in the last six years. Construction also continues on the Hard Rock Casino.

City Council unanimously approved the redevelopment of the Barber Colman campus, which sat vacant for more than 20 years and will now have hundreds of apartments and amenities. The project will open up the riverfront with more than $170 million of investment in the next phases.

Metra announced it is coming to Rockford with two trains a day starting in 2027. And, most recently, I was proud to play a small role, as Chairman of the Council of Governments, in the investment by Stellantis of billions of dollars and thousands of jobs at the Belvidere assembly plant.

It is clear. We are on the right track when it comes to reinvigorating our economy.

We also know that education and opportunity are critical. Rockford Promise now has more than 250 young people attending Northern Illinois University tuition and general fees free. More than 60% of these scholars are people of color and nearly 70 percent are first generation college-going students.

We have seen the number of Rockford Public School students attaining a 3.0 GPA increase by nearly 8% since this program was established.

We also know not every child wants to go to college. With council support, we are creating opportunities for young people to learn about the construction trades and help them enter apprenticeship programs, which will lead to lifelong careers with livable wages.

Council approved the largest Capital Improvement Program in our city’s history at $322 million. Roads, like Alpine and Charles streets, received long awaited TLC. We have more updates planned such as the Whitman Interchange, School Street, Auburn Street, 11th Street and Newburg Road.

In addition, we approved the largest water infrastructure plan in our City’s history at $165 million, and we did so while ensuring we keep safe and clean water affordable for all residents.

We have also invested heavily into public safety. We supported our officers by increasing the number of officers we budget for and dramatically increasing the technology they use to do their job effectively, efficiently and safely.

In addition to investing in our police department, I am equally proud of our investments aimed at stopping the cycle of violence that has plagued our community. We are addressing domestic violence, our number one call for service, with the Family Peace Center.

In early 2024, we will open the doors on our Community Healing Center, which will assist youth and their families impacted by violence.

We have had an incredible 2023 and have positioned ourselves to accelerate Rockford’s transformation in 2024. I love my job. I love who I get to work with every day. I love who I work for — you.

I take great pride knowing that we are changing the landscape and trajectory of Rockford for today but, most importantly, for our kids.

We are absolutely writing the brightest chapters in Rockford history, and this is because of you. I appreciate you and your support. I wish you and your family the best during this holiday season.

Your mayor, Tom McNamara

Tom McNamara is mayor of the City of Rockford. He was first elected as mayor in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. Before serving as mayor, he was alderman in the city's third ward.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: Writing brightest chapters of Rockford's history in 2023