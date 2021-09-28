‘Turn yourself in’: Gabby Petito’s family, attorney urge Brian Laundrie to surrender as FBI manhunt continues

NEW YORK — Gabby Petito’s family and their attorney urged her missing fiancé on Tuesday to surrender to authorities and end a massive manhunt that has drawn nationwide attention following the woman’s mysterious death this summer.

Attorney Richard Stafford also told reporters at a Long Island news conference that Petito’s parents do not expect the family of Brian Laundrie to cooperate with the investigation. Laundrie, who was on a cross-country trip with Petito when she disappeared, is considered a “person of interest” in her homicide.

“The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They’re sure not going to help us find Brian,” Stafford said. “For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency.”

About $30,000 in rewards are being offered for information on Laundrie’s whereabouts. The 23-year-old Florida man went missing on Sept. 14, just days before Petito’s remains were found in a Wyoming national park.

Officials believe Laundrie retreated to the 25,000-square-foot Carlton Reserve in Florida’s Saratoga County shortly after Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. But authorities said the elusive fiancé could be elsewhere or even abroad.

Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide, but her partner’s possible involvement remains under investigation. Federal prosecutors charged him with debit card fraud last week for allegedly spending or withdrawing more than $1,000 from a credit card without authorization after the 22-year-old woman went missing. It’s unclear if the card belonged to her.

Petito’s parents and stepparents appeared at Tuesday’s emotional news conference wearing a blue ribbon, with some of them showing new tattoos — reading “Believe” and “Let It Be” — that were designed by their daughter. They also discussed plans to launch a foundation named after her.

“We’re just hoping that through our tragedy, with losing Gabby, that in the future something good can come out of it, that we can help other people in a similar situation,” stepfather Jim Schmidt said, suggesting the foundation would likely focus on helping families of missing people.

Story continues

“We need positive stuff to come from the tragedy that happened,” said her father, Joe Petito. “We can’t let her name be taken in vain.”

The grieving father also addressed recent criticism regarding the amount of attention her daughter’s case has received compared to those of missing people of color. He thanked the media for closely following the story but urged reporters in the room to do their part in covering similar cases around the country.

“I want to ask everyone to help all of the people that are missing and need help and it’s on all of you, everyone that's in this room to do that,” he said. “And if you don’t do that for other people that are missing, that’s a shame. Because it’s not just Gabby that deserves that.”

The publicity surrounding the case was partly fueled by Gabby Petito’s social media presence. She documented her trips on her “#VanLife” Instagram account and was considered a popular travel influencer.

Her love for life is another reason her family has decided to launch a foundation for her, Stafford said.

“Gabby Petito was a beautiful woman,” he said. “Her infectious smile and love of life made people gravitate to her. ... She was the bright light in everyone’s life that knew her. Gabby’s family does not want that light to dim and they want to make some good from this awful tragedy.”