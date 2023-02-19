Turned away from former Caldwell student sorority, they retaliated with gunshots

Police found students scrambling to escape an area near College of Idaho after gunshots were reported early Sunday in Caldwell.

In response to multiple calls to a home close to campus, police arrived to find students “running from the location in fear” about 2:45 a.m., according to a Caldwell Police Department news release.

Officers forced their way into the home to look for victims, but found no one had been shot or injured.

Preliminary evidence indicated there was a verbal altercation outside after multiple male individuals were denied entry according to the release. Police believe the individuals then parked their car nearby and fired multiple gunshots in the direction of the house. Though no one was hit, several parked vehicles were damaged.

The house on East Oak Street was previously associated with a sorority that has since lost its official affiliation with the College of Idaho, according to police.

Campus security helped the student residents find a safe place to spend the night and assisted with the investigation.

While the police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community, they are still searching for those involved.

“Luckily no one was injured in this cowardly attack,” Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police, said in the release. “I can assure the public that we will find the suspects and bring them to justice.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-0970 or the department’s non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.