'I turned a blind eye:' Father convicted in Delhi Township child abuse case

After his wife Amy Rodriguez Dangel, center, was convicted in a child abuse case that involved her stepson, Anthony Dangel, the biological father of the boy, pleaded guilty Wednesday to endangering his son in this case that last for years.

A Delhi Township father pleaded guilty Wednesday to endangering his son in a child abuse case that lasted years.

As part of a plea deal, Anthony Dangel, a 45-year-old firefighter and EMT, had the charge against him reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

His lawyer said Dangel knew it was his responsibility to protect his children and he knows he failed.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway sentenced him to five years probation. The judge told Dangel he had to stay away from his child and the boy's siblings as a condition of his probation.

The child's stepmother, Amy Rodriguez, was convicted of four felony counts of child endangering in November. Prosecutors say she would punish her stepson by forcing him to lean against a wall by his fingertips for several hours straight or by making him inside an invisible square in his bedroom for entire days.

Video camera monitored him and his windows were nailed shut, prosecutors said.

The courtroom Wednesday was filled with more than 40 people as hearings were held from both Dangel and Rodriguez. The victim of the abuse was there with his caretakers, but several supporters of Rodriguez were there along with her parents. Her parents were also charged in the case, but those charges were later dropped.

Dangel apologized for what had happened to his son. Prosecutors said the abuse and neglect went on for years.

"I've been an absentee father," Dangel said, "and turned a blind eye to a lot of things."

Due to his conviction, Dangel will have to surrender his EMT license.

Rodriguez was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but that hearing was continued. Instead, her lawyer had filed a motion for her case to be acquitted arguing that the charges filed against Rodriguez were improper.

Hatheway denied the motion.

Prosecutors argued that Rodriguez's bond should be revoked because she had used her friends to contact her children against the orders of the court.

The judge determined there was no proof that the individuals who contacted the child were doing it at Rodriguez's direction, but told those in the gallery that no one should be speaking to the children.

The sentencing hearing for Rodriguez was rescheduled for Jan. 10.

