‘I turned a cannabis farm into two luxury flats worth £1m’

It’s not every day that Kazeem Alli-Balogun, a 34-year-old landlord, buys a retired cannabis farm at auction only to flip it into two luxury flats with a fresh price tag of £1m.

The South Londoner purchased his first property at auction back in his early 20s using a bridging loan propped up by savings he scraped together from odd jobs for developers and a pop-up shisha business he ran at night clubs during his teens.

He now owns a portfolio of around 20 properties, the majority of which he lets out to tenants with a handful of ongoing projects mixed in which he will one day sell.

He said: ”We called my first purchase a one-to-two-bed conversion. You make money when you buy at the right price and spot value that everyone else has missed.

“If you can reconfigure a one-bed to two-bed without planning permission and all you need is a licence from the freeholder, then you’ve just created way more value.

“When you realise something works, you see the opportunity in hundreds of other properties along the same road and in the surrounding area.”

Mr Alli-Balogun says the difference between a good and bad road could be £100,000 in the same postcode

Mr Alli-Balogun applied the very same logic to an ex-cannabis farm in Crystal Palace. When the auction house handed over the keys, the soil-filled plant pots, stalk stumps and air vents were still in situ.

Now he’s done it up into two luxury flats valued at around £600,000 and £550,000, respectively.

Mr Alli-Balogun started out over a decade ago, when there was no such thing as property investor mentors on social media.

Though that was not necessarily a bad thing. He recalls a TikTok he watched the other day about buying in the north of England. When he looked at the property the online creator had bought on Google Maps, he could see it was a new build right next to a boarded up estate where a fire had broken out.

He said: “I always buy in London because I know it. The difference between a good and bad road could be £100,000 – even if the properties have the same postcode.”

On how to raise funds for your first purchase, Mr Alli-Balogun said starting young while you have more time definitely helps.

He said: “Find a value trade-off for people. Onsite with local developers, I would drive to pick up materials for them. I became more valuable and eventually asked for capital off the back of successful deals.

“It can be quite intimidating, but if you’re a people person and can develop good relationships with your tradespeople that’s a great start.

“You don’t have to understand everything. There’s a reason why you have a mortgage broker, or solicitors to look over the contracts. You can think of yourself like the manager of a football team.”

Mr Alli-Balogun owns two luxury flats valued at around £600,000 and £550,000 - Kazeem Alli-Balogun

Mr Alli-Balogun has a background in economics, so numbers and spreadsheets are where he lives. Understanding his cash flow and having contingencies are paramount to how he operates.

He likens being a landlord to boxing – everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face. Refurbishing properties can often lead to unforeseen revelations. “You’ll take the wallpaper off and it’ll be holding up half the wall.”

Mr Alli-Balogun counts himself fortunate that he became a portfolio landlord back in the 2010s, when the housing market was on an upwards trajectory after the crash of 2007.

It has meant that properties he may not consider the best investments looking back today have still done well.

Rising interest rates and building costs in recent years have meant he has had to be more careful. Paired with property price stagnation, buying the right properties with scope for value-add work such as extensions has never seemed more important.

‘Rental yields don’t matter, it’s about the equity’

Still very much in wealth creation versus wealth preservation mode, the more cash Mr Alli-Balogun can secure in hand the more money he can see himself making.

His portfolio averages out at around a 65pc loan-to-value because he doesn’t always refinance all his properties to the maximum 75pc. This means he can access more favourable rates.

Like many landlords, Mr Alli-Balogun’s rental yields have dwindled. A flat he bought in Croydon is bringing in £1,100 of rent a month. But when refinancing pushed up his mortgage from £500 to £960, he was barely breaking even once he took into account the service charge.

Mr Alli-Balogun owns a portfolio of around 20 properties, the majority of which he lets out to tenants - Rii Schroer

He said: “If I was a sole property landlord, I’d probably sell. But there is the long-term game too. If you’re fortunate to hold onto your assets – as much as there is some doom and gloom – we are seeing big players getting into the market like John Lewis for a reason.

“The yields in London are never going to be good because the prices are too high. You’re looking at around 9pc yields in other areas of the UK versus around 3pc here.”

That being said, one way Mr Alli-Balogun is getting around this is by letting out more house shares, otherwise known as “HMOs”.

He said: “People are increasingly opting for this way of living. I renovated a lot of luxury HMOs early on, which has meant I can actually match the north’s yields in some cases. If you can create en-suite bedrooms, that really helps too.

“Some nurses and junior doctors earn just £24,000. They can’t spend more than £1,000 on rent. So house shares work much better for them.”

Mr Alli-Balogun bought his first HMO on television show Homes Under the Hammer and the carpets had bed bugs. He replaced it with laminate flooring, built in an entry phone for each room, installed high-speed internet and kitted out the kitchen with multiple fridge freezers.

When it comes to tenants, he says he would rather get £50 less a month and have a good tenant than accept one who can pay more but risks causing him more of a headache.

He said: “I spend good money on these properties so I attract good quality tenants.”

The last time he had to evict someone was four years ago.

Mr Alli-Balogun counts himself fortunate that he became a landlord when the housing market was on an upwards trajectory - Kazeem Alli-Balogun

‘The new breed of landlord sees tenants as customers’

While Mr Alli-Balogun acknowledges landlords are “probably liked as much as traffic wardens”, he also refuses to shy away from the fact that his services are very much necessary as long as house building targets continue to be missed.

The buy-to-let investor said: “I get it. But there’s also a requirement for rental properties. If we didn’t exist, there’d be much more pressure on the Government and social housing. The way I see it is, I’m just trying to provide homes.”

Waits lists for social housing are up to ten years long in some areas of the UK, and charity Shelter reckons there is a one million deficit.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global index said housebuilding fell at the second-fastest pace since the first Covid-19 lockdown in August.

Mr Alli-Balogun is one of the country’s few landlords claiming to be unphased by the controversial Renters Reform Bill – a piece of legislation which would make it harder for buy-to-let investors to evict non-paying tenants and get rid of fixed-term tenancies.

The bill, which is currently facing critical delays in parliament, has long been lobbied against by landlords who argue it will encourage them to sell up in their droves and pile more pressure on an already in-demand rental sector.

Mr Alli-Balogu said: “These are people’s homes, so I do think tenants deserve more security. If you’re a young family and have found a good school, the last thing you want is to be completely uprooted. It’s a give and take relationship.”

“Abolishing no-fault evictions still leaves Section 8 which you can use to evict a tenant. I don’t think it’s ever going to be hard to sell your property because of incoming regulations.

“The newer breed of landlord sees the tenant as a customer. Getting a plumber out in days time isn’t acceptable. People are paying a lot of money for these properties.”

Recommended

How to build a buy-to-let empire, by the landlords who did it

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.