Turner to become next president and CEO of Ohio National Financial Services

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services announces that Barbara A. Turner, CRCP, president and chief operating officer, was elected president and chief executive officer by the board of directors of Ohio National Financial Services in November 2020. Turner’s new position is effective January 1, 2021, following the retirement of Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, chairman and chief executive officer.

Turner is currently Ohio National’s 11th president and the first woman and person of color to serve in this role since its founding in 1909. In her new role, she succeeds Huffman who announced his December 31, 2020, retirement after 12 years with Ohio National. Huffman continues to serve as chairman of the board of directors.

"I’m honored and proud to lead this exceptional company and succeed Doc as chief executive officer," Turner said. “I thank him for his leadership and service to our company and wish him and Milly the best as they embark on this next chapter of their lives.

"I look forward to continuing to deliver a highly competitive product portfolio that provides the protection and value our customers want and need," Turner added. "Guided by our mutual heritage and Mission, it is our passion and purpose to continue to serve our policyholders today and for generations to come.”

Turner has more than 35 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry. She joined Ohio National in 1997 and has served as Ohio National’s president and chief operating officer since November 2018. Turner’s vast and diverse experience includes leading Ohio National’s annuities strategic business unit, serving as chief administrative officer, and serving as president and chief executive officer of The O.N. Equity Sales Company (ONESCO), the company’s affiliated broker/dealer. Under her leadership, ONESCO experienced historic growth and profitability and was recognized as a top broker/dealer in the country by Financial Planning magazine. Additionally, ONESCO’s client assets grew to over $8 billion.

"Our view must be focused on the future, and the seamless transition of leadership is critical to our policyholders, customers and associates," Huffman said today. "I'm very pleased that Barbara Turner has been elected as our next president and chief executive officer. There is no question she has the talent, focus and energy to lead Ohio National and continue to advance its Mission. Additionally, she has a deep passion and respect for the positive difference insurance and financial services make in the lives of others."

Huffman joined Ohio National in August 2008 as vice chairman, distribution, and advanced to vice chairman and chief operating officer in November 2009. In 2010 he was elected president and chief executive officer. In 2012 he became chairman, president and chief executive officer and in 2018 he became chairman and chief executive officer. Under his leadership, enterprise GAAP assets increased 60% to $39.7 billion and GAAP equity increased 66% to $2.9 billion*. Domestic life insurance direct total premium and fees increased 130% to $1.14 billion and domestic disability income insurance direct total premium increased 30% to $45.3 million**.

*December 31, 2010 – September 30, 2020
**December 31, 2010 – December 31, 2019

About Barbara Turner

Turner joined Ohio National in 1997. In November 2018, she became Ohio National’s 11th president and chief operating officer and the first woman and person of color to serve in this role. Prior to this, she was most recently vice chairman and chief administrative officer. She was elected to the board of directors of The Ohio National Life Insurance Company in December 2019. Turner served as the annuities strategic business unit head in 2015. Prior to 2015, she was the president and chief executive officer of The O.N. Equity Sales Company (ONESCO) and O.N. Investment Management Company (ONIMCO) and senior vice president, chief compliance officer of Ohio National.

Turner began her career in banking and was operations, trading and systems manager for Reynolds DeWitt Securities prior to joining Ohio National.

Highly active in the community, Turner serves on the board of directors of Advocates for Youth Education; Cincinnati Regional USA Chamber of Commerce; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College; Cincinnati Women’s Executive Forum; vice chair of LL Global, Inc.; Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation; and vice chair and board chair-elect of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Barbara is also a member of the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee (CRBC) and Executive Leadership Council (ELC).

Turner has received numerous awards and recognition, including Cincinnati Business Courier’s 2020 C-Suite Award Finalist; 2020 APD National Philanthropy Honorary Chair; 2020 Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Honorary Degree; 2019 Cincinnati Business Courier’s Women Who Mean Business Award; 2019 Inaugural Women Inspiring Strength & Hope (W.I.S.H.) Award; 2019 Linkage Women in Leadership Executive Impact Award; 2019 Venue Magazine Women of Influence Award; 2019 Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Making Black History Award; 2018 Ohio National Financial Services Paul E. Martin Community Service Award; 2009 Top 50 Women in Wealth Management in the country (Wealth Manager Magazine); 2006 YWCA of Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement; 2003 YWCA of Cincinnati Rising Star and Who’s Who in Black Cincinnati.

A Cincinnati native, Turner attended the University of Cincinnati. She is a graduate of the SIFMA/Wharton Securities Industry Institute (SII) and was the first female in the country to complete the FINRA/Wharton Certified Regulatory Compliance Professional (CRCP) program. Turner is passionate about helping families achieve financial security and independence. She and her husband Daman have three adult children. She is an avid reader and enjoys spending time with her children and four grandchildren.

About Doc Huffman

Huffman has more than 45 years of experience in the financial services industry. He joined Ohio National in 2008 as vice chairman, distribution, and was promoted to vice chairman and chief operating officer in 2009. He became Ohio National’s ninth president on December 1, 2010. In May 2012, he was elected chairman of the board of Ohio National’s board of directors.

Active in the industry and community, Huffman is a member of the board of directors of the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts of America. In 2017, he served as the chair of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s citywide campaign and served on the United Way of Greater Cincinnati board for many years. He is past chairman of the board of The American College. He also serves as a board of trustee member of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and co-chair of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Foundation board. Huffman is the chairman of the board of the Cincinnati Opera board and served as past-president. He is an active member of various other industry groups and a former chairman of Life Insurance and Market Research Association (LIMRA).

Huffman has received a number of awards and recognition, including The Round Table of New York’s Lifetime Achievement Award in December 2017. He was awarded the Dan Beard Council’s 2016 Silver Beaver award for volunteerism and Ohio National Financial Services 2016 Paul E. Martin Community Service award for his leadership and service.

About Ohio National

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2019, its affiliated companies have $40.5 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

