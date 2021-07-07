Turner County Sheriff warns public not to move construction signage after firefighters delayed

Jul. 7—VIBORG — The Turner County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to their Facebook page Tuesday reminding the public of the dangers of moving or tampering with construction signage.

The post says somebody moved road closure signage over the weekend of July 4, which caused the Viborg Fire Department to be delayed en route to a call.

The Turner County Highway Department confirmed that 291st Street is closed between 458th and 459th Avenue — approximately two miles east of Viborg — for a bridge out, but that signage was improperly moved and prevented traffic from utilizing 458th Avenue.

"This is EXTREMELY dangerous and reckless," the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post said. "If there was an emergency at your residence, I doubt you would want them delayed when responding."

Law enforcement reminded the public that one could be liable for any damages, injuries or deaths that occur as a result of tampering with construction signage.

Tampering with construction signage and obstructing a firefighter are both Class 1 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. Civil charges can be filed in addition to criminal charges for tampering with construction signage, and could lead to an additional $2,000 fine.