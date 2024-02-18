Turner defends releasing cryptic statement about Russia's nuclear capabilities in space

House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner defended his decision to issue a public statement about a national security threat that was later revealed to be about Russia’s nuclear capabilities in space.

“We need to make certain that we avert what could be an international crisis. I was concerned that it appeared that the administration was sleepwalking into an international crisis. But it looks like now they're going to be able to take action,” the Ohio Republican said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” airing Sunday.

Turner faced intense criticism, particularly from privacy hawks and members of his party’s right flank, for his decision to release a cryptic statement about “a serious” threat, requesting that the White House declassify all information relating to it.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, called on Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday to launch a formal inquiry into Turner’s statement, accusing Turner of trying to bolster support for two of his legislative priorities: sending more aid to Ukraine and renewing a controversial surveillance power.

And outside groups urged Turner to step down from his post atop the key committee, telling Turner in a letter that his actions “undermined your credibility, your committee, and national security.”

Turner brushed aside those allegations.

“Ukraine funding certainly is important. And FISA certainly is important. But this is about Russia and the administration taking action,” he told NBC’s Kristen Welker.