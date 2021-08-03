Turner double homicide trial planned for October

Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
Aug. 3—The double homicide trial for Jack Turner is scheduled to begin in October in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Mark Stevens issued a scheduling order Monday setting jury selection to begin Oct. 4 with the trial expected to open Oct. 25. However, Stevens' order also noted the schedule remains tentative at this point. The Tribune was the only media to attend Monday's status conference hearing which lasted 45 minutes.

Turner, 23, is going on trial for the August 2019 shooting deaths of his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10.

Pennsylvania State Police allege Turner fatally shot the two during a burglary of the Whitman home in Randolph Township on Aug. 10, 2019. Turner also is accused by police of stealing a .22-caliber rifle, a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun, miscellaneous items valued at $185, and a silver 2009 Lincoln MKS sedan from the Whitman home.

Jury selection is anticipated to be lengthy as the Crawford County District Attorney's Office has filed notice it will seek the death penalty for Turner if he is convicted at trial.

In a February 2020 court filing, the DA's office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances saying the death penalty is sought because the killings were committed during the commission of a felony, there was more than one murder, and one of the victims was a child younger than age 12.

Stevens told Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz and Turner's defense lawyers Michael Waltman and Owen Seman that he anticipated a total pool of jurors of around 240. All potential jurors would be given a general orientation on Oct. 4.

The potential jurors then would be scheduled in groups of about 15, starting Oct. 5, Stevens said. Potential jurors would be questioned individually by the judge as well as by Schultz and Turner's defense team.

Stevens told the attorneys that he anticipated the trial then would open Oct. 25.

Turner's trial is projected to take as long as three weeks.

Turner was seated with his attorneys at the defense table at Monday's hearing. He was dressed in Crawford County Correctional Facility-issued blue prison scrubs and a surgical-style mask over his face to prevent potential COVID-19 spread. He was shackled in both handcuffs and legcuffs, and did not speak.

Waltman told Stevens that a subpoena issue regarding a defense request of cellphone records of two phones owned by the Whitmans had been resolved.

Waltman said AT&T was cooperating with getting the defense access to cellphone records and no separate county court hearing was required on the matter.

Waltman and Seman had subpoenaed AT&T for records from Aug. 8-11, 2019, for two cellphones — one was Shannon Whitman's and the other was owned by Scott Whitman, but was in the custody of Darrin Whitman.

At a hearing last month, Stevens issued an order noting those phone records apparently were based in California and AT&T had not complied with the subpoena by citing California public utility regulations that require written consent of the account holder. Stevens' order also stated AT&T had a right to be heard on the issue and would schedule a hearing if necessary.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

