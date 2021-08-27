Turner double homicide trial still on track for October

Aug. 27—The double homicide trial of Jack Turner in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas remains on track to get under way in October.

At a status conference Thursday morning before Judge Mark Stevens, attorneys for both sides said they continue to prepare for trial.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin Oct. 4 with the trial to open Oct. 25.

Jury selection may take up to three weeks as the Crawford County District Attorney's Office filed notice it will seek the death penalty for Turner if he is convicted at trial.

Turner, 23, is to go on trial on Pennsylvania State Police charges filed in connection with the August 2019 shooting deaths of his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10.

Police accuse Turner of fatally shooting the two during a burglary of the Whitman home in Randolph Township on Aug. 10, 2019. Turner also is accused by police of stealing a .22-caliber rifle, a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun, miscellaneous items valued at $185, and a silver 2009 Lincoln MKS sedan from the home.

At Thursday's hearing, Judge Stevens told Turner's defense lawyers Michael Waltman and Owen Seman and Crawford County Assistant District Attorney John Kulzer III that a total pool of 300 jurors was expected to be called.

All potential jurors would be given a general orientation on Oct. 4, Stevens said, adding that they then would be scheduled in groups of 10 to 15 starting Oct. 5. Potential jurors would be questioned individually by the judge as well as by the attorneys.

The prosecution is expected to take four to five days to present its case, calling approximately 25 witnesses, according to Kulzer.

The defense is expected to take two or three days with as many as 12 witnesses called, Seman and Waltman said.

American Sign Language-certified interpreters are anticipated to be needed during the trial as there may be multiple deaf witnesses called by the defense, according to Waltman.

Story continues

The defense team noted that Turner's mother, who is deaf, was in the courtroom Thursday with a sign language interpreter to watch the proceedings.

Waltman and Seman didn't tell the court if Turner's mother, who wasn't named by the attorneys, was scheduled to testify.

Turner was in attendance at Thursday's status conference hearing, seated with his attorneys at the defense table. He was dressed in Crawford County Correctional Facility-issued blue prison scrubs and a surgical-style mask over his face to prevent potential COVID-19 spread. He was shackled in both handcuffs and legcuffs, and did not speak.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.