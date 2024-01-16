Turner mine, Albany gas station among DEQ fines

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality levied 12 fines in December, totaling $112,838.

Among those fined are a Turner company that discharged turbid water from a mining facility, an Albany gas station not meeting underground storage tank requirements and a Gaston sawmill failing to comply with Cleaner Air Oregon rules.

Recipients can appeal their fines by requesting a hearing within 20 days of receiving their penalty letter. DEQ sometimes reduces or eliminates fines after appeals.

Recipients also may be able to resolve part of their penalty by completing or sponsoring an environmental improvement project instead of paying a fine.

Here are the citations:

City of Hood River, $21,980: For exceeding permitted limits for E. coli and other pollutants in effluent discharged from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Columbia River, and for failing to collect all required monitoring data. DEQ also required the city to submit and implement a wastewater plan to address deficiencies.

Oregon Department of Transportation, Portland, $19,194: For causing pollution to Fanno Creek during construction of the Highway 217 corridor improvement project in May 2022.

DS Albany, Albany, $12,275: For underground storage tank violations, including failing to report and investigate a suspected release of fuel and failing to test spill prevention equipment at Albany Food Mart, at 3135 Santiam Highway SE.

Columbia Industries, Hillsboro, $10,400: Violating a storm water permit by failing to submit a report in November 2022 and failing to analyze samples. DEQ issued the company multiple warning letters the preceding three years, and previously cited the company, according to the penalty letter.

Vision International Petroleum, Gresham, $10,374: For underground storage tank violations at its gas station at 50 NE Burnside Road, including failing to report and investigate a suspected release of fuel and failing to conduct required equipment testing

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Irrigon, $7,553: For underground storage tank violations at the Umatilla Fish Hatchery, including failing to have a method of release detection and failing to have a trained operator.

Stimson Lumber Company, Gaston, $6,600: For failing to submit an air toxics emissions inventory required by Cleaner Air Oregon, a program that closed a loophole in state law allowing polluters to emit dangerous levels of toxic chemicals while operating legally.

Delta Logistics, Wilsonville, $6,522: For failing to collect monitoring samples at its industrial facility as required by its stormwater permit

Morgan Logistics, Portland, $6,290: For failing to monitor industrial stormwater discharge at its transportation and warehousing facility as required by its permit.

CPM Development, Turner, $5,200: For causing pollution to Mill Creek by discharging highly turbid water from its South Turner mining facility, also known as the Riverbend Facility.

Oregon Department of Transportation, McMinnville, $3,450: For violating its water quality permit when a contractor discharged uncured concrete into the South Yamhill River during the South Yamhill River Bridge Project along Highway 18.

H5 Fund IV, dba H5 Data Centers, Portland, $3,000: For operating an electrical power generator at a data center without an air contaminant discharge permit

Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Turner mine, Albany gas station among DEQ fines