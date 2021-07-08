Turner trial could take three weeks, with September or October start

Jul. 8—The double homicide trial for Jack Turner may take as long as three weeks, but whether it begins in September or October still is to be determined.

At a status conference Wednesday morning before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens, attorneys for both sides agreed with the judge that jury selection alone would take about a week.

Jury selection in the case is expected to be lengthy as the Crawford County District Attorney's Office plans to seek the death penalty for Turner, if he is convicted at trial.

A pool of 350 to 500 jurors normally is called for potential jury selection during an entire two-week criminal trial term in county court. The last Crawford County potential death penalty case was in 2012 and used a pool of 270 jurors.

Turner, 23, is scheduled to go on trial this fall for the shooting deaths of his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10. Pennsylvania State Police allege Turner fatally shot the two during an an Aug. 10, 2019, burglary of the Whitman home in Randolph Township. In addition to allegedly killing the two, Turner is accused by police of stealing a .22-caliber rifle, a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun, miscellaneous items valued at $185, and a silver 2009 Lincoln MKS sedan from the Whitman home.

In February 2020, the DA's office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances with the court. The notice said the death penalty is sought because the killings were committed during the commission of a felony, there was more than one murder, and one of the victims was a child younger than age 12.

Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz told Stevens that he anticipated it will take four to five days to present the commonwealth's case against Turner. Schultz said he expects to call between 25 to 30 witnesses in the case.

Turner's defense team of Michael Waltman and Owen Seman said their presentation then will take approximately two days of testimony. They also said much of the defense's case will be based on their cross-examination of the commonwealth's witnesses.

If Turner is convicted, testimony in the penalty phase would take approximately four days. Schultz said the prosecution's presentation of testimony in the penalty phase would be up to two days while Seman said the defense's presentation would be two days as well.

Turner was present in the courtroom, seated with his attorneys at the defense table. He was clad in Crawford County Correctional Facility-issued blue prison scrubs and a white surgical-style mask over his face to prevent potential COVID-19 infection. He was shackled in both handcuffs and legcuffs during his court appearance. Turner did not address the court directly during Wednesday's status conference.

Meanwhile, the start date for jury selection followed by the trial remains to be determined.

Defense attorneys Waltman and Seman said they still are preparing their case and may not have an expert witness available until late October due to both health and travel issues.

In an order issued Wednesday, Stevens set late October as the best date at the time, though a specific date will be determined later by court order.

Additionally, the order states if the October time period doesn't work for witnesses on either side, attorneys are to file notice with the court immediately and Turner's trial could move up to the September criminal trial term.

Stevens' order also allows Turner's defense team to seek records of Pennsylvania State Police responding to calls to Whitman family residences when Turner was at the addresses. Defense attorneys are to provide time period dates by Friday.

The defense had sought a subpoena of the records for possible mitigating circumstances in the case, Seman said.

"We're trying to piece together Mr. Turner's life," Seman told the judge as to why the records are sought.

A second, separate order by Stevens addresses a defense request of cellphone records of two phones owned by the Whitmans. Turner's defense attorneys want access to AT&T cellphone records from Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, 2019. One phone was Shannon Whitman's and the other phone was owned by Scott Whitman, but was in the custody of Darrin Whitman.

The order notes the records apparently are based in California and AT&T has not compiled with the subpoena by citing California public utility regulations that require written consent of the account holder. The order said the defense is seeing records on incoming and outgoing calls, text messages and voicemails as well as cellphone tower usage to the extent the information is available. Stevens' order also states the court also notes AT&T has a right to be heard on the issue and will schedule a hearing at a date to be determined.

Stevens also told the attorneys that he plans to schedule a status conference for the case to set deadlines and dates for pretrial submissions.

Following Wednesday's court action, Turner was returned to the county jail in Saegertown where he has been held since his arrest in West Virginia in August 2019. He was the subject of a nationwide manhunt following the alleged killings and was arrested Aug. 14, 2019, in Charleston, West Virginia, by the U.S. Marshal Service and Charleston Police Department.

