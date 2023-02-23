Turner woman indicted in DUI crash that killed Cascade High School teacher

A Turner woman turned herself in to the Marion County Jail Tuesday after being indicted on charges stemming from the October 2022 fatal crash of a Turner man.

Matthew McBeth, 53, died in the crash at the intersection of Marion Road and Mill Creek Road east of Turner on Oct. 13, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

McBeth taught social studies and driver’s education at Cascade High School for 26 years, according to his obituary.

McBeth was driving a Kia Sportage when a Subaru WRX, driven by Melody Arreguin, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit the Kia. Police say McBeth died in the collision.

Arreguin was taken to a hospital in the Portland area and was in critical condition after the accident.

According to police, Arreguin, 23, turned herself in on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted her on charges including manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Arreguin was arraigned for the charges on Wednesday and will appear in court next on March 20.

