Turners Automotive Group's (NZSE:TRA) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Turners Automotive Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = NZ$41m ÷ (NZ$718m - NZ$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Turners Automotive Group has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Turners Automotive Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Turners Automotive Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Turners Automotive Group Tell Us?

In terms of Turners Automotive Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, Turners Automotive Group has decreased its current liabilities to 9.9% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Turners Automotive Group's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Turners Automotive Group have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. However the stock has delivered a 85% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Turners Automotive Group (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

