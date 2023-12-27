Turnersville boy honored for hot cocoa Toys for Tots fundraiser

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. - A South Jersey boy has raised more than $29,000 since starting a hot cocoa fundraiser in 2017. He just wrapped another successful holiday campaign to help sick kids and he’s being honored for his generosity.

Jordan Slippi-Mensah and his brother Chase are excited about what is under their Christmas tree. But even with all they have, 11-year-old Jordan is still thinking of the children at CHOP who benefited because of his seventh annual holiday hot cocoa stand in November, something the Gloucester County youth has spearheaded to raise money for Gloucester County Toys for Tots, so that sick children would receive gifts.

"It just makes you feel so good that you, like, are helping people out," said Jordan. During a meeting the week before Christmas, Washington Township Council recognized Jordan for his dedication to his mission. "It still has a place in my heart every single time I go there, because it's a special thing that not a lot of people get to do," said Jordan.

Council member Donald Brown presented Jordan with two commendations.

"It was a really cool experience. I was there with my mom, my brothers, my stepdad and my other side of the family, my dad and my stepmom and my two other siblings," he said. Jordan raised $4,700 from his most recent cocoa stand.

"So, the families in the hospital can have those things and they can have a better life," he said.

Jordan's spirit of giving has caught on with his 6-year-old brother, Chase, who started a penny war competition at his school.

"Everyone was putting coins in all the buckets," said Chase. "They were putting it in a jar and it was like at the front of the school," he said.

The twist to the penny war is that kids and their families could sabotage other classes by also dropping in bills or other coins, adding to the fun to raise even more money.

"You can put quarters and nickels and dimes in other people's jars," said Chase. He raised $3,900 for his big brother's Toys for Tots campaign with the help of parents Trinna and Stephen, who spent days counting and rolling the coin donations to deposit.

"I'm very proud that my little brother is starting to do what I do and it also gets a little place in my heart because I know that I inspired him and I know that he'll keep doing it," said Jordan.

Find more information about Jordan's fundraiser on the Facebook page, here and more information about Gloucester County Toys for Tots on their Facebook page, here.